Gallatin cross-country teams place first at Belgrade Invitational By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 2, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The plotted course for the Belgrade Invitational involves twice trekking up the steep hill — commonly used for sledding — at Gallatin County Regional Park.It also includes a couple laps around the lake, a mindfulness of gopher holes and the ascent of a smaller mound that creates a short ridge on the southern side of the lake.Gallatin junior Carson Steckelberg believes it is one of the more challenging courses cross-country runners will see this season. It is demanding, and it is technical. And that’s why he was most proud of his first-place finish on Thursday in 16 minutes, 20 seconds — a time that helped the Raptors to a team victory in the second event of the season.“This course when somebody does well on it, it’s a huge deal,” Steckelberg said.The Raptors finished with a team score of 45, four points ahead of Billings West. Gallatin sophomore Nash Coley followed in ninth place in 17:21. Senior Peter Rehberger was 13th (17:46), junior Eli Blythe was 18th (17:52) and freshman Keidis Macfarlane was 20th (18:05).Steckelberg placed second in the season-opening meet a week ago in Billings. The course there, at Amend Park, is known among the runners for being a fast course where personal records can fall easily. Steckelberg finished there in 16:13.55.“And then I go and I’m only six seconds slower (on Thursday), and this is one of the hardest courses we’ll run on,” he said. “Some of the courses we’ll run on have hills, but none as aggressive as that one, and you don’t hit multiple different hills in multiple different landscapes in one race. That’s the part that makes me love this course the most. It’s just kind of the hardest course, but it’s also the most Montana-like course.”Gallatin’s girls also traversed the course with relative ease, winning first place with a team score of 51. Billings West was second again with 61 points.Gallatin senior Alexis Holton led the charge with a sixth-place finish in 20:32, an average of 6:36 per mile.Holton said she took her first mile, and her first climb of the sledding hill, conservatively. She felt good after that. She was convinced she could go a little faster. “I decided I was going to pick it up a bit and start picking people off,” she said. “I worked my way up through the crowd, and once I got off of the second hill I felt really good so I just decided to see how fast I could go through the last mile.”Following her in the standings were Gallatin sisters Penny and Lily Macfarlane in seventh and eighth place, respectively. Penny finished in 20:47, Lily just three seconds behind. Fellow senior Bella Childre was 12th in 21:14, and sophomore Leyna Yenny completed the scoring with a 26th-place finish in 22:11.Raptors head coach Graydon Curry said he was proud of both teams for running as packs for much of the races.“Just based on this hill that’s in there twice, we really wanted them to start smart and start comfortably hard,” Curry said, “because with that hill right in there, (it) can be a huge shock to the system and crush your race right away.”Curry said Gallatin’s top four girls were all a minute faster than last season on the same course at the same point in the season. The boys were also a minute or two faster all around. He praised both groups for running strategically on a challenging course and coming away with a pair of team wins.“Really exciting for our program,” Curry said. “What we wanted to do, we executed today.”The boys team for the host Panthers placed third in the eight-team field with a team score of 73 points. Belgrade was led by a trio of top-15 finishers. Sam Nash was eighth in 17:09, Brodie Tirrell was 10th in 17:30 and Kaden Lookhart placed 14th in 17:46. Brandon Clingan (22nd, 18:11) and Garrett Walker (37th, 18:54) completed the Panthers’ scoring.“They tried to race within themselves and together, and running together was huge today,” Belgrade head coach Matthew Hommel said. “They really got after that hill today. Everyone just looked like they were in the zone today, and they were aggressive.”Belgrade’s girls placed seventh with 148 points. Hannah Giese was 10th in 21:03, and Arianna Heinrichs (23:23) and Gwen Clingan (23:28) placed 38th and 39th, respectively. Avery Gates (42nd, 23:32) and Lily Stewart (44th, 23:33) also finished in the top 45.Bozeman did not bring its top varsity runners to the meet in preparation for a difficult three weeks ahead. The Hawks teams Thursday were instead made up mostly of top JV runners to get them some experience and exposure, Bozeman head coach Casey Jermyn said.Kate Galindo was the top girls runner, placing 15th in 21:28, and Owen Hodgson was 25th for the boys in 18:16. The girls placed fourth overall (110 points) and the boys were sixth (147). 