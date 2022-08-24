Gallatin’s girls placed an impressive third at the state cross country meet last season, while the boys finished just outside the top five in sixth place.
Entering 2022, the third season for the programs, head coach Graydon Curry is confident in both teams’ chances of finishing solidly in the top five in the same year.
Three of Gallatin’s seven girls runners last year were seniors, and they vaulted the Raptors into the top three by each finishing in the top 16. Curry expects a similar situation with the boys team this year that boasts a nucleus of four seniors.
“Just watching our senior girls last year, it’s kind of reminiscent of that,” Curry said. “They know this is it and when they step up their commitment a tiny bit like our girls did last year it brings everybody else along with them. They’re going to be all in.”
That “all-in” mentality is perhaps best seen in Carson Steckelberg, who placed third overall among the boys last year despite losing one of his shoes in the first half mile.
“There’s a very good chance he would have been fighting for that second-place finish all the way to the end if he hadn’t had that mishap,” Curry said. “I know the goal for him this year is to win, and he has set himself up to do it for sure.”
Steckelberg’s fellow seniors this year are Eli Blythe (53rd at state last year), Thomas Hicks, (57th) and Alaric Skjelver (70th). Junior Nash Coley (29th) was the team’s third finisher last year, and sophomore Kiedis MacFarlane (47th) was fourth.
“(MacFarlane) and Nash have stepped it up a whole other level this summer with their training,” Curry said. “They’ve seen what it takes, and they both have really ambitious goals.”
Each runner was about 30 seconds to a minute faster during the team’s preseason time trial than they were at last year’s, Curry said. It’s a promising sign for a team with high expectations.
“Top five, for sure, is a definite goal for them,” Curry said. “I think top three would be a realistic expectation.”
Those lofty goals are also present on the girls team, though there is slightly more rebuilding to do.
The team’s top runners figure to be sophomores Claire Rutherford (38th at state last year) and Isabel Ross, who Curry believes was talked into running cross country by Rutherford after a strong track season as a freshman.
Curry spoke highly of Rutherford’s progress — from finishing in 25 minutes at the start of the season to running 21:00.90 at state and then posting a personal record of 5:16.25 in the 1,600 meters during the track season.
Similarly, he said Ross had never run a 5k before the preseason time trial and finished in 20:11.
“To have her already be where she’s at, it’s pretty mind-blowing, first of all,” Curry said, “but it’s pretty exciting also.”
Gallatin will also lean on Avery Childre, the younger sister of Bella Childre, who graduated last year; Ally Coey, who was hurt most of last season; senior Grace Schopp, who was 40th at state last year; another senior in Mackenzie Galyen; and junior Leyna Yenny, who was 84th at state last season.
If Ross and Rutherford remain healthy, Curry expects them both to eventually run in the low 19-minute range, which would be a tremendous boon to the overall team score. If the remainder of the roster lives up to its potential, he sees no reason why the Raptors can’t be back up at the top of contending teams.
“They had to run perfect last year to get that top three-finish at state, but definitely top five is not out of the question,” he said. “They’ve all trained so hard, and they’re so committed to each other.”
The season begins at noon Saturday at Amend Park in Billings, and in some ways it can’t come soon enough.
“We’re excited to see where we stack up against so many of those teams,” Curry said.
