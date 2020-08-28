Clint May was hooked.
In 1995, May was a soon-to-be college graduate, one semester away from earning his degree in health enhancement. A Montana State cross-country runner the previous two years, May chose to extend his passion for the sport by volunteering to assist Bozeman High’s team.
Before the season began, he laid out expectations for Mary Murphy, the program’s longtime coach who would later be inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He had scoured through his academic and personal schedules and felt he could commit to three practices per week in addition to two total meets.
That didn’t last long.
“I wasn’t three weeks in and I had already found a way to make it to every single practice and meet,” May recalled. “I skipped some classes and rearranged tests and did whatever I needed to in order to be with that group.”
Now 25 years later, May continues to advance his career in the college ranks. Already Montana’s cross-country head coach, the longtime Hawks coach was named the Grizzlies’ interim head track and field coach on Friday, a title that will last through the academic year. At that point, Montana will open a national search for a permanent coach.
“I’m really grateful to have this opportunity, and I think the biggest excitement has to do with the potential of this program,” May said. “We have resources plenty, we have coaches plenty, and I really feel like Montana is a track and field-supportive state.
“I think we can be a top-tier team in the Big Sky Conference, year in and year out, and I’m excited because of the level of athlete that we work with.”
As a coach in Bozeman, May was doing more motivating and encouraging rather than teaching technical skills. But that gave him an unexpected hunger which has translated to a lengthy career in the profession.
After helping Montana State win its first Big Sky Conference team title in 1993, May spent the next two decades with the Hawks program, rising from volunteer coach to assistant coach to head coach once Murphy retired following the 2005 season.
In his 10 seasons as head coach at Bozeman, success was abundant. His boys and girls teams won a combined 18 state titles during that span — nine apiece — in addition to nine individual championships. In his final season, the girls team won the Nike Cross Regionals Northwest title in Boise, Idaho, with the boys team finishing second and in the top 10 nationally.
“I just remember the feeling of those runners reciprocating energy that I created,” May said. “If I brought energy to them and showed my passion for distance running, it got reciprocated, and to me that was so invigorating.”
As good as May had it at Bozeman, he began thinking about what opportunities past the high school level might look like. He enjoyed his work, he just didn’t like it could only be for a few hours a day, compared to a college coach, where working with a program is one’s sole responsibility.
In 2016, May became Southern Virginia’s first track and field coach ever and also led the cross-country program, which is Division III in Buena Vista.
After leading a highly successful program for so long, his time across the country was an eye-opening experience. He was now overseeing six different programs — men’s and women’s cross-country and track and field for both men and women, indoor and outdoor.
From a tradition standpoint, there was none. May led the Knights through their first three seasons.
Aside from about 15 cross-country runners who competed in track, the rest of the roster was opened up to the rest of the student population. May had five takers.
Resources were hardly existent as well. May was allowed a limited budget to purchase used equipment, such as shots, discs, hammers and javelins. The team practiced 12 miles away thanks to the generosity of neighboring Washington and Lee University, which allowed Southern Virginia to train at their facility, since the Knights had none.
The time slot given to Southern Virginia was 6 to 8 p.m., meaning throughout the fall and winter, the Knights were practicing under the lights, often times in sub-freezing temperatures.
“It was humbling, frustrating and challenging, to say the least, but I grew so much during my time at Southern Virginia,” May said. “I’m so grateful for that opportunity.”
For the first time, May was tasked with hiring — and training — assistant coaches. Recruiting wasn’t necessary at the high school level, but now it was the lifeblood of operating a college athletics program. May also had to deal with budgeting and scheduling.
Because of his time at Southern Virginia, he earned the opportunity to return to Montana a year ago, this time to lead the Grizzlies’ cross-country program. It’s why he is ready to lead the track and field program as well.
May has two objectives: surround himself with good coaches and good athletes. He will finalize his coaching staff in the coming weeks, but some recognizable faces include Adam Bork, a two-time all-American decathlete for the Grizzlies, and Paul Reneau, another former Grizzlies athlete who went on to compete in the Olympics, being retained from Brian Schweyen’s staff.
With May now overseeing both track and field and cross-country, Maryn Lowry will also become involved. She finished her running career at Montana before taking on a coaching role this past season with the cross-country program.
“A coaching staff is critical because, with so many athletes and so many events, we all help share the burden and load,” May said. “I would love to go to a meet and have someone who is not familiar with our program just sit there throughout the meet and watch the University of Montana, and at the end they can’t figure out who the head coach is. That would be my ideal, because they’d see leadership and structure from a variety of people.”
The other focus, the student-athlete component, is to focus on Montana in recruiting.
“What can (fans) expect from us?” May said. “They’re going to get a deep, invested interest in the potential athletes who could fill our team, who are right here in Montana and the Rocky Mountain West.”
In May, Montana has a coach who knows the region better than most, having spent more than 20 years investing in athletes and coaches from cities all throughout the Treasure State.
After spending two decades at the high school level, followed by several seasons at Division III before getting a D-I opportunity, May knows these jobs aren’t easy to attain. So, if the chance presented itself, is the permanent track and field job something he would be interested in?
“I don’t know how to explain it, but Montana is so encaptivating and inviting,” May said. “It’s where I want to be.”
