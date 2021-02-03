As Bozeman’s cross-country teams have sustained their success, more Hawks have continued their careers at the college level.
Bozeman recognized five runners who will be competing in college during an event on Wednesday. This included Stirling Marshall-Pryde (Portland State), Ellie Hull (Lewis & Clark College), Natalie McCormick (Montana State), Riley Moore (MSU) and Grace Gilbreth (MSU).
While Hull didn’t compete at the state meet in 2020, she was 23rd in 2019 in 19 minutes, 43.1 seconds.
Hull was also 14th in the 3,200 meters in 11:56.2 at the Class AA track and field meet as a sophomore.
This past season, McCormick completed four individual runner-up performances before taking 13th at the state cross-country meet. Her best finish at the state meet came as a junior when she took ninth while her sophomore season featured her personal-best time on a 5-kilometer course of 18:39.5. As a freshman, McCormick placed first in three events and also finished a career-best fifth at the Nike Northwest Regional Championships in 19.18.8.
As a sophomore, McCormick finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:05.36) and seventh in the 3,200 at the Class AA track and field meet.
She participated in the Arcadia Invitational held in California that spring and completed her personal-best time of 11:00.33 in the 1,600.
Moore’s top finish at the Class AA cross-country meet was a 10th-place showing as a sophomore in 2018. She also earned first place in one event that year and took a career-best 74th at the Nike Regional Championships. As a junior, Moore had three top-10 showings which included her 5K personal-best time of 18:49.6.
As a sophomore in 2019, Moore finished the track and field season with ninth-place finishes in the 1,600 (5:13.65) and the 3,200 (11:25.59) at the Class AA meet. Riley’s sibling, Alex, is a member of MSU’s women’s team.
Marshall-Pryde won the boys individual Class AA cross-country title in 16:35.4 last season, capping his year with a first-place finish in every race.
At the 2019 state track meet, Marshall-Pryde was sixth in the 3,200 in 9:39.23 and 11th in the 1,600 in 4:33.27.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.