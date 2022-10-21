After racing in pretty pristine fall weather for the last several weeks, cross country runners will be faced with what appears to be a rainy forecast for the Class AA meet on Saturday in Missoula.
Weather conditions aside, Bozeman and Gallatin’s teams are carrying quite a bit of confidence with them into the most important race of the season, which will be held at the University of Montana Golf Course.
The Hawks boys team features Class AA’s two fastest runners in senior Weston Brown (15 minutes, 12 seconds) and junior Nathan Neil (15:17.6), along with senior KJ Popiel, the ninth-fastest runner (16:03.8). Gallatin’s team is headlined by senior Carson Steckelberg, who has the third-fastest time in the state this season (15:39.7).
Collectively, that group will almost certainly make up nearly a third of that all-state spots, but the determination of state champion likely hinges on what happens behind them. That is especially true for Bozeman, which has been one of the top teams all season along with Missoula Sentinel.
With Brown, Neil and Popiel figuring to separate themselves at the front, Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn is hopeful for “breakthrough” races from the team’s four other runners: juniors Ian Gentry, Daniel Johnson and Kieran Anderson and freshman Christian Landers.
“If we are able to pull off a state championship, it's really going to come down to those guys really kind of stepping up,” Jermyn said. “It will be really important if they see a group of guys to be in front of that group and not behind that group.”
Johnson ran his personal record time of 17:14.7 at the Mountain West Classic, held at the same course in Missoula, in mid-September. Gentry’s fourth-fastest time of the season (17:40.7) came that same day. Popiel’s second-fastest time of the season was also there (16:35).
“It should give our four, five and six guys a lot of confidence knowing we're going to have three guys up in that top 10 really kind of controlling that race,” Jermyn said.
On Gallatin’s side, Steckelberg has been dealing with a small foot injury for a couple weeks, but head coach Graydon Curry said he’s been able to run “with little to no pain” in the workouts preparing for the state meet, so he expects the senior to be “right in the mix like he was hoping.”
He will be joined in the race by fellow seniors Thomas Hicks, Alaric Skjelver and Eli Blythe along with junior Nash Coley, sophomore Evan Lubick and freshman Axel Butler.
Curry said Blythe and Skjelver have been “on the edge of varsity” for most of their careers but have really come on strong as seniors.
“This is the hardest they've ever worked and the most time and energy they’ve put into it, so the focus is as high as I've seen from them,” Curry said.
He added that Hicks has overcome some issues with inconsistency in previous years to remain impressively steady in his final season.
“Every race has been good mixed in with a couple really good performances,” Curry said.
Hicks’ PR also came at the Mountain West Classic (17:30.7), and Skjelver’s second-fastest time of the season (18:13.9) came there as well.
While Curry hopes Butler and Lubick, as the younger members, will learn a lot from racing on this stage, he anticipates Gallatin’s seniors to lean on their maturity to help them to a strong race.
“I think being a senior adds another element of focus to it,” he said. “I fully anticipate those boys to come out ready to go. I think they'll be ready, and I've got high expectations for them.”
Gallatin’s girls do not have the experience of the boys team, but the speed they already have could make them a podium contender similar to last year’s senior-laden squad.
The Raptors are led by sophomores Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross, who placed sixth and 13th, respectively, at the Mountain West Classic and hold the first- and eighth-fastest times, respectively, among Class AA girls this year. They are joined by freshmen Avery Childre, Lauren Weaver and Julie Walach, sophomore Ally Coey and senior Grace Schopp.
“You just see the excitement for them,” Curry said of a group that is so young but capable of so much.
He said Weaver and Walach look “so zoned in and really intense” while racing, and he called Childre “ferocious.” Collectively, Curry expects the team to run in a manner similar to 2021’s third-place team.
“They're pretty locked in on getting one of those top three spots,” he said. “They hold themselves to a pretty high standard.”
Also battling for those spots will be Bozeman’s girls and Missoula Hellgate’s, who have been battling as the top teams all year. For the Hawks, the state meet is a return to the scene of their first-place finish at the Mountain West Classic (Hellgate was third overall, second among AA teams).
Junior Natalie Nicholas placed 11th that day (19:17.69), and senior Luci McCormick was 18th (19:40.68). Junior Nomi Friedman (26th, 20:02.89), junior Serena Sproles (50th, 20:36.41), senior Sarah Wheeler (51st, 20:37.82) and junior Shaden Higgs (65th, 20:57.22) also all raced well that day.
“There's got to be a really good level of confidence on the girls side, knowing they run that course really well,” Jermyn said.
That group will be joined by freshman Elizabeth Becker, who didn’t race at Mountain West but has had several strong performances the last half of the season — including a sixth-place finish (and third on the team) on Oct. 13 at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational.
“It's super awesome to have a freshman come in, and I think sometimes ignorance is bliss,” Jermyn said. “She just runs and runs hard and obviously has discovered she has quite a bit of talent.”
Unlike last year’s title-winning team — the program’s third in a row and 14th in the last 15 years — the Hawks do not have a standout lead runner, Jermyn said. To defend their title, Bozeman will rely on having a tight one-through-seven pack and getting “that pack as far up into the field as you possibly can to score some points.”
Nicholas, McCormick, Sproles, Wheeler and Friedman contributed to last year’s win, and Jermyn expects their experience to help the Hawks again Saturday.
“That's the goal as all these girls come through the program,” he said, “that they become comfortable in these kinds of situations.”
