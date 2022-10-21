Cottonwood Hills Invitational (copy)
Bozeman's Elizabeth Becker races in front of Gallatin's Avery Childre during the Cottonwood Hills Invitational on Oct. 13 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

After racing in pretty pristine fall weather for the last several weeks, cross country runners will be faced with what appears to be a rainy forecast for the Class AA meet on Saturday in Missoula.

Weather conditions aside, Bozeman and Gallatin’s teams are carrying quite a bit of confidence with them into the most important race of the season, which will be held at the University of Montana Golf Course.

The Hawks boys team features Class AA’s two fastest runners in senior Weston Brown (15 minutes, 12 seconds) and junior Nathan Neil (15:17.6), along with senior KJ Popiel, the ninth-fastest runner (16:03.8). Gallatin’s team is headlined by senior Carson Steckelberg, who has the third-fastest time in the state this season (15:39.7).

From left: Bozeman's Weston Brown, Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg and Bozeman's Nathan Neil run up a hill during the Belgrade Invitational on Sept. 2 at Gallatin County Regional Park. 
Bozeman runners Ian Gentry and Kieran Anderson near the finish line at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational on Oct. 13 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. 
Gallatin's Isabel Ross crosses a bridge while competing at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational on Oct. 13 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. 
Gallatin runner Grace Schopp leads Bozeman runner Serena Sproles at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational on Oct. 13 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. 
Bozeman runner Natalie Nicholas runs to the finish line at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational on Oct. 13 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club. 

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

