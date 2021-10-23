Class AA Cross-Country: Bozeman girls win title, boys place fourth; Gallatin girls place third, boys are sixth By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bozeman’s girls cross-country team poses with its Class AA championship trophy on Saturday in Missoula. Antonio Ibarra / For 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s girls won their third consecutive state championship Saturday, building on a dynasty that has seen titles every year since 2007 save for one.In what head coach Casey Jermyn called “a true show of depth,” the Hawks ran well at the front and finished a dominating season on the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula.Hayley Burns placed third overall in 18 minutes, 30.59 seconds. Teammates Natalie Nicholas (sixth, 19:26.81), Luci McCormick (ninth, 19:54.68) and Serena Sproles (15th, 20:14.82) followed with all-state performances as well. “The team did exactly what we wanted them to up front,” Jermyn said. “Putting four in the top 15 kind of lends you to having a great day and securing that team title.”Bozeman finished with a team score of 53, 15 points ahead of second-place Missoula Hellgate. Nomi Friedman placed 20th in 20:23.74 to complete Bozeman’s scoring lineup.Natalie Patch (42nd, 21:08.64) and Sarah Wheeler (44th, 21:10.56) also ran well and finished in the top 50.“I kinda talked with them the night before about going out a little harder, getting that group of girls up a little further in the mix,” Jermyn told 406mtsports.com. “And they did just that. They ran really well and that’s really what contributes to a strong team win, which was great. And on top of that our front girls had to do their job and they did. … Through and through on the girls side we all had great days. It was really fun.”Bozeman’s boys finished in fourth place with 96 team points. They finished behind Hellgate (62), Missoula Sentinel (66) and Great Falls (91).Jermyn said Rex Hamling had to drop from the race due to an injury, but the Hawks still placed high thanks to a trio of all-state runs.KJ Popiel placed 11th in 16:36.94, Joe Johns was 12th in 16:41.20 and Connor Neil was 15th in 16:44.61.“I felt like the guys still ran really solid,” Jermyn said. Bozeman’s scoring was completed by Calvin Dore (28th, 17:11.32) and Wyatt May (30th, 17:14.48).“It’s another great year for Bozeman Hawk cross-country,” Jermyn said.Gallatin girls place third, boys sixth at stateGallatin entered the state meet hoping to place in the top five on both the girls and boys sides.The Raptors girls exceeded that, placing third with a team score of 95, and the boys narrowly missed it, placing sixth with a score of 157.“Very proud of our runners and how much they’ve improved from the start of this program last summer to now and very excited about where we are headed,” Gallatin head coach Graydon Curry said.Carson Steckelberg placed third on the boys side, finishing in 16:17.34 despite losing one of his shoes about a half-mile into the race.“Incredible guts,” Curry said.On the girls side, Alexis Holton (seventh, 19:45.85) and Lily Macfarlane (11th, 20:01.41) both earned all-state accolades. Penny Macfarlane just missed it, finishing 16th in 20:14.83. Bella Childre followed closely in 23rd in 20:32.78. Freshman Claire Rutherford completed Gallatin’s scoring by placing 38th in 21:00.90.“All in all, our girls ran out of their minds,” Curry said. “Our four seniors raced as well as we could have hoped.”For the boys, Peter Rehberger was 25th in 17:09.98, Nash Coley was 29th in 17:11.75, Keidis Macfarlane was 47th in 17:41.37 and Eli Blythe was 53rd in 17:77.52. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Gallatin Team Sport Casey Jermyn Boys Meet Graydon Curry Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets