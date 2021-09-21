top story 'Building blocks': Bozeman girls cross-country poised to compete for years to come By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now From left, Luci McCormick, Natalie Nicholas and Hayley Burns are pictured outside of Bozeman High on Sept. 15. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Hayley Burns, Natalie Nicholas and Luci McCormick run the Bozeman High track on Sept. 15. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now At top, from left, Luci McCormick, Natalie Nicholas and Hayley Burns are pictured outside of Bozeman High on Sept. 15. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s girls might not be as senior-heavy as last season, but the team might be just as dangerous.After winning the state title in 2020 with three seniors among the team’s top seven runners — all of whom finished in the top 17 — the age distribution on the Hawks roster is more balanced. Early on this season, they’re showing just as much promise.“That is a goal. We’re not shy about that,” head coach Casey Jermyn said last week regarding the state championship. “I feel like as a team we’re right where we need to be.” Bozeman’s season so far has been highlighted by team wins at its own Bozeman Invitational on Sept. 11 and at the massive Mountain West Classic, which had more than 60 teams and 300 runners, on Saturday in Missoula.Senior Hayley Burns led the Hawks in both outings, placing third at Bozeman and fourth in Missoula. She also won in Billings to start the year. Also in Bozeman’s top group are sophomore Natalie Nicholas and junior Luci McCormick, who both placed in the top 10 two weekends ago at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Nicholas was 13th at Mountain West, but McCormick exited early with an injury and should be back this week.Even without McCormick finishing, the Hawks still placed first thanks to strong performances from sophomores Serena Sproles and Nomi Friedman and junior Sarah Wheeler, who placed 32nd, 33rd and 36th, respectively. Shaden Higgs, another sophomore, placed 43rd which was out of the team’s scoring.It’s worth mentioning Bozeman’s girls won the JV race Saturday as well. Sophomore Polly Meshew and senior Kate Galindo placed second and third, respectively, after running times that would have placed them in the top 60 of the varsity race.Jermyn recognizes the luxury of having depth throughout the roster.“When you look at our team, you can say we’ve got really good building blocks for the next three or four years,” he said. “Each year obviously we’re going to build the best team we can for that given year, but when you look at this team, it’s really nice to see it’s well-balanced through all the classes.”The Hawks’ ceiling for what they can accomplish relies heavily on the consistency provided by Burns, Nicholas and McCormick.“They’re going to be the core three of that varsity team,” Jermyn said.McCormick, the younger sister of former Hawks runner and current Montana State runner Natalie McCormick, had some bad luck with an injury at the Mountain West Classic. She said last week the team generally performs at its best at larger meets, and she was proven right after having to leave the race early. “I feel like we just know that other teams are probably watching us and a lot of teams probably expect us to do well because of our previous years,” she said prior to Saturday’s meet. “That makes the expectations higher, and it seems a little more serious.”The team’s showing at its own invitational the weekend before hammers home a similar point. Burns, a former Colstrip athlete who moved to Bozeman during her sophomore year, noticed she and the team as a whole rose to the level of the competition.“It was nice to know where we stood as a team, and also individually where we stood against some of the top girls,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how I would do, but now that the first couple races are done, I’ve got an idea of who I can race with in the future.”Nicholas, who had the highest finish on the team at the state meet last year (fifth), is learning more about her abilities as well. She has battled a foot injury recently — she described it as the first metatarsal in her right foot being “too long,” which causes some pain — but she is being more mindful now of her pacing during practice and her recovery options. In spite of that, she’s carving out a valuable role for herself.“I’m trying not to be too results-focused, especially since it’s the beginning of the season,” Nicholas said. “I want to push myself and my limits, and I want to walk out of every race feeling like I ran a smart race and I pushed myself to the furthest I could.”Jermyn believes Nicholas could sneak up on the rest of the field throughout the season.“She might be a little bit of a sleeper, like people aren’t really noticing her right now, which is probably a good thing,” he said. “Now she’s getting healthy and she’s back on track, and I think she’s one of those girls that each week she’s going to rise to the level of competition and be ready to go.”He sees that in the rest of the team, too.“The intentions of what we’re doing here have become a little more focused. There's a little more seriousness to it," he said. "Summer training was fun, we're having a lot of fun, but right now you can see just that little switch that goes off."With the same depth and consistency the team has displayed so far, the Hawks believe they are in a good position to challenge for the state championship yet again in 2021 and in years to come."I think we have a lot of work to do to get that spot again," McCormick said, "but I think we can do it. The expectations are high." 