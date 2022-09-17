Bozeman had a strong showing all around on Saturday at the Mountain West Classic at the UM Golf Course in Missoula.
Senior Weston Brown and junior Nathan Neil continued their hugely successful first seasons as cross country runners by placing first and second, respectively, and helping the Hawks boys team place fourth overall in the 58-team field. Bozeman’s girls had all five scoring runners finish in the top 50, helping them earn first place.
The boys finished with a team score of 145, trailing only Missoula Sentinel (102), Coeur D’Alene (131) and Lewis and Clark (Idaho, 137). Brown won in 15 minutes, 13.25 seconds, and Neil followed in 15:28.02. KJ Popiel placed 18th (16:34.91), Daniel Johnson was 50th (17:14.61) and Landon Wyatt was 74th (17:38.11).
Bozeman’s girls were paced by Natalie Nicholas (10th, 19:17.69), Luci McCormick (17th, 19:40.68) and Nomi Friedman (25th, 20:02.89). Serena Sproles (20:36.41) and Sarah Wheeler (20:37.82) placed 48th and 49th, respectively. Bozeman's team score of 149 actually tied Hardin’s, but the Hawks won the tiebreaker thanks to their sixth runner finishing faster than Hardin’s. Shaden Higgs placed 63rd in 20:57.22.
Missoula Hellgate placed third on the girls side (165).
Gallatin’s girls placed sixth with a team score of 248. Claire Rutherford (18:59.76) and Isabel Ross (19:20.61) placed sixth and 12th, respectively, to lead the Raptors. Avery Childre (51st, 20:40.11), Ally Coey (85th, 21:14.47) and Grace Schopp (94th, 21:20.03) rounded out Gallatin’s scoring.
Gallatin’s boys placed 11th (380) and were led by Carson Steckelberg’s fourth-place finish in 15:43.88. Nash Coley (58th, 17:21.98), Thomas Hicks (65th, 17:30.69), Alaric Skjelver (114th, 18:01.15) and Owen Naberhaus (139th, 18:18.36) completed Gallatin’s scoring.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.