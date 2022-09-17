Let the news come to you

Bozeman had a strong showing all around on Saturday at the Mountain West Classic at the UM Golf Course in Missoula.

Senior Weston Brown and junior Nathan Neil continued their hugely successful first seasons as cross country runners by placing first and second, respectively, and helping the Hawks boys team place fourth overall in the 58-team field. Bozeman’s girls had all five scoring runners finish in the top 50, helping them earn first place.

The boys finished with a team score of 145, trailing only Missoula Sentinel (102), Coeur D’Alene (131) and Lewis and Clark (Idaho, 137). Brown won in 15 minutes, 13.25 seconds, and Neil followed in 15:28.02. KJ Popiel placed 18th (16:34.91), Daniel Johnson was 50th (17:14.61) and Landon Wyatt was 74th (17:38.11).

