Weston Brown and Nathan Neil’s superb cross country seasons culminated Saturday with impressive showings at the Nike Cross Nationals meet in Portland, Oregon.

Brown placed eighth and earned All-American status, and Neil was 25th — making the Bozeman High teammates the first and third finishers from the group of Northwest Region runners who qualified as individuals, as opposed to running with their full high school team.

Brown and Neil qualified for this stage with second- and third-place showings, respectively, last month at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Idaho.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

