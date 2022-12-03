Weston Brown and Nathan Neil’s superb cross country seasons culminated Saturday with impressive showings at the Nike Cross Nationals meet in Portland, Oregon.
Brown placed eighth and earned All-American status, and Neil was 25th — making the Bozeman High teammates the first and third finishers from the group of Northwest Region runners who qualified as individuals, as opposed to running with their full high school team.
Brown and Neil qualified for this stage with second- and third-place showings, respectively, last month at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in Idaho.
On Saturday, Brown finished in 14 minutes, 56.4 seconds at Glendoveer Golf Course. Neil finished in 15:26.3.
“Both Nathan and Weston ran superb races today against the best runners in the nation,” Bozeman head coach Casey Jermyn said in a text message. “They represented Bozeman and the state of Montana very well.”
Brown’s eighth-place showing is believed to be the highest finish among not only Bozeman runners, but among Montana runners all-time at Nike Cross Nationals. Brown’s competition for that distinction had been Caroline Hardin, who placed ninth in her freshman year at Bozeman in 2010, and Duncan Hamilton, who placed 11th his senior year in 2017.
“What a real gutsy run by Weston,” Jermyn said.
Brown’s finishing time was the fastest of his career and the first time he had broken 15 minutes.
Brown was in 18th place through the race’s first mile (4:36.8), and he was in 14th place by the two-mile (9:38) and 4k (12:01.3) marks. He moved into seventh place by the 2¾-mile mark (13:28.1), but he was beat out narrowly at the finish line by Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong (MN) High School by half a second.
“My plan was to try to start out fast and stay in the top group during the first mile of the race, then try to start moving up my position during the second mile and finish as strong as I can in the third mile while only passing people and making sure no one is able to pass me,” Brown texted. “Overall I thought it went very well and it was a great way to finish off my cross country season!”
Brown initially broke Hamilton’s 5k school record of 15:16.9 on Sept. 17 at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula with a time of 15:13.3. One week later, he lowered the record again to 15:12.0 at the Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho. Brown completed his regular season with the Class AA state championship in Missoula with a time of 15.25.1.
On Nov. 12 at NXR, Brown pushed the school record to 15:03.7. His time Saturday lowered it further.
Neil moved past Hamilton on Bozeman’s all-time 5k list with a 15:05.0 at NXR. That was three weeks after running 15:32.9 at the Class AA state meet, where he placed second behind Brown. Neil’s 15:26.3 on Saturday was his third-fastest time of the season.
On Saturday, Neil was in 32nd place one mile in (4:43.9) and in 34th place through two miles (9:56.1) and 4k (12:28.7). He made his move up near the end of the race, getting to 31st place by the 2¾-mile mark (13:59.8) before ultimately placing 25th. He finished just a few spots out of earning second-team All-American honors.
“Going into the race I knew I had to be in the top 40 or so runners going through the first mile if I wanted to have a shot at placing as an All-American,” Neil texted. “I’m really happy with how the race went overall. Obviously being so close to that top 21 is unfortunate, but it was a great way to end a successful season.”
Neil and Brown helped the Hawks win the boys Class AA title in October in their first season as cross country runners after previously playing soccer in the fall. Both will look for similar heights this spring on the Bozeman track team. Brown is a senior while Neil is a junior and has one more year of competition left beyond this one.
The 2022 cross country season, though, will surely be one to remember for both of them.
“It’s always a challenge to step on the line with that level of competition and compete that well,” Jermyn said. “Both boys did that exceptionally well. To have two athletes in the top 25 of the nation is still sinking in. What a great day for BHS XC.”
