MISSOULA — Weston Brown and Claire Rutherford held the distinctions of being the fastest runners in the state for most or all of the season. They weren’t about to have a letdown in their final race.
Brown, a Bozeman senior in his first year of cross country after switching from soccer, and Rutherford, a Gallatin sophomore who placed 38th at state last year, claimed the Class AA individual titles on a rain-soaked Saturday morning at the University of Montana Golf Course. Brown’s performance paired well with the Hawks’ team title — the 15th for the program and first since 2019.
“It’s been so fun to do this,” said Brown, who finished in 15 minutes, 25 seconds. “I’ve had so much fun doing soccer, but it was a great transition. The team is super fun, and we had a great season.”
Rutherford’s winning time of 18:31 was her second-fastest time of the season and 28 seconds faster than her sixth-place time at the Mountain West Classic on this same course in September. With her leading the way, Gallatin’s girls placed third overall. With two years of running still ahead of her, she plans to use this victory as fuel for her future.
“I’m definitely very competitive, so I’m going to keep going,” she said. “I’m going to keep improving, keep getting faster, and I’m going to work hard.”
Finishing behind both winners were teammates — Bozeman’s Nathan Neil and Gallatin’s Isabel Ross — making for a remarkable performance for Bozeman’s two schools. The Hawks girls placed second, just two points ahead of Gallatin, and the Raptors boys placed seventh.
Neil finished in 15:32.8, his third-best time of the year. He was Brown’s primary threat all season and was again Saturday.
“Sometimes it’s harder to be the guys out front because what ends up happening is you’re the guys with the target on your back,” Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn said. “You could tell how this race unfolded: the field waited until those two guys got in front. That was everybody’s race plan, and sometimes it’s hard to be the guy to have to be out there to lead it.”
Ross entered the day with Class AA’s eighth-fastest time. She was running in fourth place after about a mile, but she made her move on the course’s uphill portion to work herself into second.
Like her classmate Rutherford, Ross saw her race as a good omen for the future.
“Obviously just the experience of being out here and knowing how good it feels to put in the hard work and for it to pay off, I’m definitely excited for the years to come,” she said.
Bozeman’s boys had a team score of 60, well ahead of second place Missoula Hellgate (91). Hawks senior KJ Popiel was the team’s third all-state performer, placing ninth one year after finishing 11th. He finished in 16:14.5, his second-best mark of the year. Rounding out Bozeman’s scoring lineup were freshman Christian Landers (21st, 16:49, a personal record) and junior Ian Gentry (27th, 17:01.6).
“I think we all knew we could do it all year,” Popiel said of the state title. “It was just going to come down to who was willing to go the extra mile today, and I think we all saw that was Christian today.”
Neil quickly agreed.
“Christian really helped out,” he said. “He really stepped up when we needed him.”
Junior Daniel Johnson was 46th in 17:30, and classmate Kieran Anderson was 88th in 18:40.8.
Jermyn said he believed the team’s four-through-seven runners came through with championship-winning races.
“I think they knew the top three were going to take care of business,” Jermyn said. “I think they took the brunt of that pressure to step up, and they did just that.”
Bozeman’s girls had a pair of all-state runners in junior Natalie Nicholas (fourth, 19:19.5) and senior Luci McCormick (eighth, 19:43.8). They were both running in the top 10 about a mile in, but they managed to leap a couple of spots by the end of the race.
“My main goal was keeping my eyes on the next person and catching them,” McCormick said.
Nicholas added: “The goal is to go out hard and pass people and not have people pass you. I think just remembering while you’re out there to not fall asleep, be strong and do it for your team and yourself.”
Bozeman’s girls had a team score of 68, trailing only Missoula Hellgate’s 54. Freshman Elizabeth Becker (17th, 20:11.8), junior Nomi Friedman (19th, 20:27.7) and senior Sarah Wheeler (20th, 20:30.2) completed the Hawks scoring. Juniors Serena Sproles (21st, 20:30.9) and Shaden Higgs (49th, 21:16.9) both finished in the top 50. Becker and Wheeler both ran their best times of the season.
“Second place is nothing to be ashamed of,” Jermyn said. “As a team we knew we had to work hard for that, and we did just that. All the way from one to seven, you could tell just from watching them on the course that they were working really hard.”
Gallatin’s girls recorded a team score of 70. Freshman Avery Childre was the team’s third all-state runner. She placed 11th in 19:55.7, a personal record by about 20 seconds.
“Definitely a lot of hard work put in the last week,” Childre said. “I’m really excited for next season and the years to come.”
Senior Grace Schopp was 25th in 20:37.1, a personal record by 25 seconds, and freshman Lauren Weaver was 31st in 20:42, a PR by nearly 34 seconds, to complete the team’s scoring.
Sophomore Ally Coey (45th, 21:12.1, a PR) and freshman Julie Walach (92nd, 23:31.8) rounded out Gallatin’s performance.
“We had all seven run out of their minds,” Raptors head coach Graydon Curry said. “We pretty much hit what we thought could be our ceiling. Obviously the one-two punch was what we were aiming for and we thought if Avery gets all-state, it’s going to be a good day. Eleventh is a great day. … Across the board, they killed it.”
Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg led the boys team with a fifth-place finish in 16:06.4, giving him a third top-five finish at state in his career. He placed fifth as a sophomore and third as a junior despite losing one of his shoes early in the race.
He didn’t feel as though he raced at his best on Saturday. He chalked that up, in part, to missing four days of training to recover from tendonitis in the soft tissue between his shin and left foot as well as some cold symptoms he’d developed in the previous few days.
“It wasn’t quite what I wanted,” he said.
He and Curry discussed afterward that the goal now is to get healthier for the Nike Cross Northwest Regional next month.
“I’ve got to keep working,” Steckelberg said. “It’s never going to be easy, but life happens, and it’ll take a lot of work to reach any of the goals I set.”
The Raptors had a team score of 180. Junior Nash Coley (24th, 16:59.9), senior Thomas Hicks (17:24.2), freshman Axel Butler (17:51.3) and senior Alaric Skjelver (56th, 17:52.6) completed the team’s scoring. Sophomore Evan Lubick (68th, 18:06.2) and senior Eli Blythe (74th, 18:15) rounded out the day. Hicks ran a personal record, and Coley ran his fastest time of the year.
“They were peaking at the right time,” Curry said. “The younger guys especially were pretty pleased with themselves. Older guys, it’s kind of a bittersweet, ‘Oh, but this is it.’ But they had good days too.”
Belgrade’s girls placed seventh (220), with junior Hannah Giese placing 14th to earn all-state honors in 20:03.7. The Panthers boys placed eighth (186), with freshman Wilson Schmidt placing sixth in 16:06.7.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.