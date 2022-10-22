Let the news come to you

MISSOULA — Weston Brown and Claire Rutherford held the distinctions of being the fastest runners in the state for most or all of the season. They weren’t about to have a letdown in their final race.

Brown, a Bozeman senior in his first year of cross country after switching from soccer, and Rutherford, a Gallatin sophomore who placed 38th at state last year, claimed the Class AA individual titles on a rain-soaked Saturday morning at the University of Montana Golf Course. Brown’s performance paired well with the Hawks’ team title — the 15th for the program and first since 2019.

“It’s been so fun to do this,” said Brown, who finished in 15 minutes, 25 seconds. “I’ve had so much fun doing soccer, but it was a great transition. The team is super fun, and we had a great season.”

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

