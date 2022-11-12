Cottonwood Hills Invitational (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman’s Weston Brown wins the Cottonwood Hills Invitational with teammate Nathan Neil close behind on Oct. 13 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Chronicle Staff

Continuing a trend of excellent running showcased throughout the Montana high school cross country season, Bozeman’s Weston Brown and Nathan Neil finished among the very top runners on Saturday at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships at Eagle Island State Park in Idaho.

Brown and Neil, the top two Class AA runners at last month’s state meet in Missoula, placed second and third, respectively, on Saturday in one of eight regional races to determine qualifiers for Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you