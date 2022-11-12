Continuing a trend of excellent running showcased throughout the Montana high school cross country season, Bozeman’s Weston Brown and Nathan Neil finished among the very top runners on Saturday at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships at Eagle Island State Park in Idaho.
Brown and Neil, the top two Class AA runners at last month’s state meet in Missoula, placed second and third, respectively, on Saturday in one of eight regional races to determine qualifiers for Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.
Brown finished the boys championship 5K race in 15 minutes, 3.7 seconds, and Neil was close behind in 15:05.0 to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals. They both chased down Jacob Nenow, representing Stumptown XC Club, in the final stretch to claim second and third and send Nenow to fourth.
Brown and Neil’s times stand as 5K personal records for both runners, and they now occupy the top two boys 5K times in Bozeman High history.
Both finished behind Tyrone Gorze, representing Southern Oregon Project, who finished in 14:51.6, which is a course record.
Bozeman finished fifth as a team with a score of 196. KJ Popiel placed 69th in 16:14.3 (scored 40th), Christian Landers placed 112th (scored 71st) in 16:40 and Ian Gentry was 122nd (scored 80th) in 16:45.9 to complete the scoring for Bozeman. Daniel Johnson (190th, 17:52.5) and Kieran Anderson (193rd, 19:42.1) rounded out Bozeman’s boys varsity competition.
Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg also competed in the championship race, placing 63rd in 16:12.0.
In the girls championship 5K, Gallatin’s Claire Rutherford — Montana’s Class AA girls champion last month — placed 10th in 18:13.3, a personal record by about seven seconds. She just barely missed the qualifying standard for Nike Cross Nationals, though. Isabel Ross was 24th in 18:45.1, a personal record by nearly 13 seconds from her time at the state meet, where she was runner-up behind Rutherford.
Bozeman’s Natalie Nicholas led the Hawks contingent in the girls championship race, finishing 58th in 19:20.2. Luci McCormick placed 98th in 19:55.5, Nomi Friedman was 104th in 20:04.6, Elizabeth Becker was 106th in 20:10.0 and Sarah Wheeler was 121st in 20:36.2.
In the first boys open invitational, Gallatin was led by Nash Coley (67th, 17:03.0). Kiedis MacFarlane (143rd, 17:41.4), Alaric Skjelver (172nd, 17:52.5), Axel Butler (189th, 18:02.4), Eli Blythe (190th, 18:02.5) and Evan Lubick (211th, 18:14.3) also completed the race.
In the first girls open invitational, Gallatin’s Avery Childre — who placed 11th at state last month — placed 55th in 20:20.4. Grace Schopp placed 76th in 20:34.5, and Ally Coey was 133rd in 21:06.8.
