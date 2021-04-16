Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Montana boys cross-country this week.
The honor follows a season in which the senior won every meet of the high school schedule, capping it with a Class AA championship on Oct. 24 in Kalispell. He ran the 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes, 35.4 seconds, finishing 11.55 seconds ahead of anybody else.
