Bridger Creek XC Invite (copy)

Bozeman senior Stirling Marshall-Pryde placed first in the boys' varsity meet with a time of 16:25:22 at the Bridger Creek Invite on Oct. 14, 2020, at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Montana boys cross-country this week.

The honor follows a season in which the senior won every meet of the high school schedule, capping it with a Class AA championship on Oct. 24 in Kalispell. He ran the 5-kilometer race in 16 minutes, 35.4 seconds, finishing 11.55 seconds ahead of anybody else.

Marshall-Pryde is committed to run in college at Portland State.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

