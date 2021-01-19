Recently, Stirling Marshall-Pryde has been Nordic skiing in order to stay fit. He feels it’s easier on his knees than running all winter.
The Bozeman senior wants to do all he can to ensure he’s ready for college. Marshall-Pryde committed to Portland State to continue his cross-country and track and field career.
Marshall-Pryde was communicating with other schools, including Montana State. However, he thought running for PSU, based on meetings he had with coaches over Zoom, was appealing. Knowing his training plan would be right for him, he believed he could succeed with the Vikings.
“They seem very eager and seem like they have all their stuff together,” Marshall-Pryde said. “It just looks like they were a really good fit for the way I run.”
Achieving a goal he set for himself since elementary school, Marshall-Pryde won the Class AA cross-country individual championship in 16 minutes, 35.4 seconds. Though he trailed during state for the first time all year, he displayed mental resilience and secured the victory. He finished in first place in every race he competed in his senior season.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marshall-Pryde and the Hawks couldn’t compete in the regional or national races they normally do. His Nordic ski season and track and field season were canceled last year as well.
Still, Marshall-Pryde was prepared when the cross-country season began. He credited his teammates for pushing him.
He already has his training planned out until he begins college as well. He’s been Nordic skiing for Montana Endurance Academy this winter. His mother and father competed for national biathlon teams, so he fell in love with endurance sports. He feels skiing provides an important competitive outlet for him.
Marshall-Pryde hopes to improve during the high school track season this spring. Then, a month before PSU’s fall semester begins, he plans on attending a training camp with his team.
A team setting, Marshall-Pryde said, was important for him in selecting his college. He said Portland State has a standout business school for him to study that field. He also prefers the larger city compared to his hometown of Bozeman.
Talking to his Vikings teammates and learning he could fit in with the team, though, was also among his top priorities.
“They talked very highly of the coaches and very highly of each other, so it just seemed like a very good atmosphere. Everybody helping everybody out and pushing each other to become their best,” Marshall-Pryde said. “I think a big part of running is having fun. If you’re not enjoying it, you’re not going to excel and become better in your sport. You’re not going to want to go to practice, not get up in the morning, put in the miles. So that team dynamic is one of the biggest things for sure.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.