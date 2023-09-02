The Bozeman High cross country teams, and the Neil family specifically, made quite the statement on Friday as they began their season.
Racing at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell to preview what will be the site of the state meet in October, the Hawks boys team won with a team score of 46 — well ahead of Great Falls (63) and Helena High (93). The girls team placed first with a score of 67 — keeping ahead of Gallatin in second place (88).
The frontrunners for both teams were brother and sister: Nathan Neil and Kylee Neil, a senior and freshman, respectively, who won the individual races.
Nathan Neil made his early case as the state’s best runner, placing first in 14 minutes, 50.31 seconds. That time is now his personal record, Bozeman High’s boys school record for a 5K and the 14th-fastest time in the country this season, according to athletic.net.
Neil ran about 15 seconds faster than his time of 15:05.0 at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in November, which had been his previous PR. In claiming the school record, Neil eclipsed former teammate Weston Brown’s time of 14:56.4 from NXN Nike Cross Nationals in December.
Neil’s time is also the fastest Montana boys 5K time on record since the state switched its cross country distance from three miles in 2017. Only Brown’s aforementioned NXN time and Missoula Hellgate runner Ignatius Fitzgerald’s time of 14:55.1 at the Foot Locker West Regionals meet in December 2019 are also sub-15 minutes, and Neil’s time beat both of them. Brown and Fitzgerald also ran those times at sea level.
Of the top 15 fastest times in the country this season, Neil’s is the only one from a runner outside of Texas or Colorado.
In the girls race on Friday, Kylee Neil burst onto the scene with a time of 18:54.3 in her first varsity race. That mark already gives her the 18th-fastest girls 5K time in school history, and it’s the fastest by any Montana runner so far in the young season.
Bozeman’s boys team placed first overall as its five scoring runners all placed in the top 15. After Nathan Neil, Christian Landers (16:20.32) followed in ninth, Daniel Johnson (16:21.70) was 10th, Jeremy Podson (16:23.10) was 11th and Miles Halvorsen (16:29.47) was 15th. Kieran Anderson (16:42.68) and Callahan Waters (16:51.10) placed 24th and 27th, respectively, but out of the scoring.
The girls team was similarly packed together, with Bozeman’s top five finishing within the top 21. Natalie Nicholas (19:49.61) was ninth, Serena Sproles (20:18.11) was 16th, Tula Higman (20:38.05) was 20th and Nomi Friedman (20:41.37) was 21st. For good measure, Annie Emmerich (20:46.87) was 22nd and Necia Nicholas (21:04.52) was 26th.
Gallatin’s girls team placed three runners in the top 10: Claire Rutherford, last season’s Class AA champion, was third overall and second among AA runners in 19:10.86; Isabel Ross, last season’s state runner-up, was seventh in 19:43.57; and Bella Determan was 10th in 19:53.96.
The Raptors team score was completed by Avery Childre (21:15.63) placing 32nd and Lauren Weaver (21:22.50) placing 36th. Ally Coey was 42nd in 21:41.56, and Julie Walach was 105th in 24:27.32.
Gallatin’s boys team placed seventh overall with a score of 240. Nash Coley (16:57.00) and Axel Butler (16:57.65) placed 29th and 30th, respectively, to lead the team. Judah McConville (17:28.97) was 49th, Evan Lubick (17:38.56) was 54th and Tucker Broderick (18:12.07) rounded out the scoring. Bridger Warner (18:26.74) placed 87th, and Owen Naberhaus (19:18.71) was 110th.
