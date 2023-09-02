Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman High cross country teams, and the Neil family specifically, made quite the statement on Friday as they began their season.

Racing at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell to preview what will be the site of the state meet in October, the Hawks boys team won with a team score of 46 — well ahead of Great Falls (63) and Helena High (93). The girls team placed first with a score of 67 — keeping ahead of Gallatin in second place (88).

The frontrunners for both teams were brother and sister: Nathan Neil and Kylee Neil, a senior and freshman, respectively, who won the individual races.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you