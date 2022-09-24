Let the news come to you

On Saturday at the highly competitive Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho, Bozeman senior Weston Brown placed second among nearly 200 boys runners in a season-best 15 minutes, 12 seconds.

The Hawks collectively took 12th place (team score of 328) in the 24-team field consisting of teams from all over the region. Landon Heemeyer, of first-place Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, took first place individually in 14:58.4.

Bozeman junior Nathan Neil took fifth place in a season-best 15:17.6. Senior KJ Popiel was 72nd in 16:37.5. Juniors Ian Gentry (17:39.7) and Daniel Johnson (17:41.7) placed 140th and 142nd, respectively. Senior Trace Edwards (17:54.9) placed 157th, and sophomore Drake Fricke (18:18.4) was 168th.

