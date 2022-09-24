On Saturday at the highly competitive Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho, Bozeman senior Weston Brown placed second among nearly 200 boys runners in a season-best 15 minutes, 12 seconds.
The Hawks collectively took 12th place (team score of 328) in the 24-team field consisting of teams from all over the region. Landon Heemeyer, of first-place Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, took first place individually in 14:58.4.
Bozeman junior Nathan Neil took fifth place in a season-best 15:17.6. Senior KJ Popiel was 72nd in 16:37.5. Juniors Ian Gentry (17:39.7) and Daniel Johnson (17:41.7) placed 140th and 142nd, respectively. Senior Trace Edwards (17:54.9) placed 157th, and sophomore Drake Fricke (18:18.4) was 168th.
On the girls side, Bozeman placed 13th with a team score of 358, four points ahead of Missoula Hellgate in 14th place. Junior Natalie Nicholas was the Hawks’ highest finisher, placing 36th in 19:32. Senior Luci McCormick was 69th in 20:09.5, junior Nomi Friedman was 88th in 20:30.7, senior Sarah Wheeler was 103rd in 20:47.9, junior Serena Sproles was 113th in 21:06.4, freshman Elizabeth Becker was 121st in 21:18.1 and junior Shaden Higgs was 124th in 21:20.7.
On Friday, Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg placed second in 16:29.7 at the Great Falls Invitational, helping the Raptors boys team to a fourth-place finish. Gallatin had a team score of 110.
Junior Nash Coley placed 15th (17:55.7), senior Eli Blythe was 27th (18:15.8), senior Thomas Hicks was 32nd (18:34.3). Freshman Axel Butler was 34th (18:37.7), completing the team’s scoring.
Gallatin’s girls team had just four runners, so it did not qualify for a team score. Freshman Avery Childre placed ninth (21:29.9), sophomore Alley Coey finished 22nd (22:18.6), freshman Julie Walach was 65th (24:37.8) and senior Mackenzie Galyen was 73rd (25:19.8).
