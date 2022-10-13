Some of the state’s fastest runners used Thursday as a final tune-up before the Class AA cross country meet next week in Missoula.
As has been the case most of the season, Bozeman’s Weston Brown and Nathan Neil placed first and second, respectively, and had teammate KJ Popiel place third at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, helping the Hawks to a first-place team finish.
On the girls side, Gallatin’s Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross claimed the top two spots, an impressive showing with just one week left in the season.
Brown and Neil are the two fastest boys in Class AA this year by a wide margin, but their margin Thursday was as close as could be. Brown crossed the line first at 15 minutes, 49.1 seconds; Neil at 15:49.2.
“It was a tight race the whole time,” Brown said. “I knew he was right there, and I knew I’d have to have a big kick at the end to stay in front of him.”
That duo’s consistency this year has been remarkable and has given the whole Bozeman program reason for optimism next week.
“Those two are running so well, they really are,” Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn said. “And I think those two having each other, I hope they realize how valuable that is — having each other out there, not only in races but in workouts. Obviously we’re hoping to see it next weekend and beyond into regionals, and I think we can safely say we’re looking at nationals for both of them.”
Jermyn said he wanted that pair of runners to “mimic” their race strategy for next week.
“That’s the message to both of them: ‘Don’t get caught up in anything different than you’ve done all season. Just go out and do what you’ve done. Run that first mile like you’ve always run it, settle into the pace.’ And they did just that,” Jermyn said.
About a minute behind them, Popiel was hanging with Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg for much of the race. Steckelberg was a step ahead of Popiel until about the 3-mile mark before settling for fourth place. Popiel finished in 16:48.1, Steckelberg in 16:51.2.
“KJ executed a great race plan today, and so I’m really proud of that,” Jermyn said.
Bozeman’s other scoring runners were Ian Gentry (11th, 17:44.9) and Kieran Anderson (13th, 17:49.1). Bozeman registered a team score of 30, beating out second-place Manhattan Christian (70) and third-place Gallatin (74). Belgrade (81), Butte (132) and West Yellowstone (138) rounded out the field.
Steckelberg didn’t race last week at the 7 on 7 in Helena as he dealt with a foot injury, but he raced Thursday in training shoes as opposed to cross country spikes. He still ran a strong race despite giving up a little bit of speed and traction. Raptors head coach Graydon Curry said Steckelberg, the third-fastest Class AA boys runner this year, felt good afterward and should be in shape to run next week.
“I don’t know if he has an appreciation for how much slower those trainers make you, but I think he was pleased with his race,” Curry said. “I think he knows he’s setting himself up for a good state finish. He’s probably really ready to put some spikes on right now, but no pain or anything it sounds like.”
Behind Steckelberg, Thomas Hicks was 14th (17:51.2), Axel Butler was 17th (18:05.2), Nash Coley was 19th (18:12.9) and Eli Blythe was 20th (18:19.2).
“They all had great races today,” Curry said.
Rutherford, the fastest Class AA girl this season, won in 19:07.7, and Ross (eighth-fastest) was next in 19:26.8. Rutherford used the first 400 meters of the race, which had a bit of a downhill, to create some separation right at the start.
“I started out wanting to use the downhill to gap myself a bit maybe and then just kind of maintain it or make it bigger even,” she said. “I was just practicing that today. That’s kind of the goal to do next week.”
She and Ross, her fellow sophomore, had quite the lead after the first 1.5 miles.
“I looked over and she was right there, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at us! We’ve got this!” Rutherford said.
Gallatin freshman Avery Childre was seventh in 20:44.9, senior Grace Schopp was 11th in 21:34.9 and freshman Lauren Weaver was 13th in 21:38.5.
“We knew all along we had a great one-two punch,” Curry said, “and now our three-four-five are really coming along. Rounding it out is really fun to see.
“It shows that the training is working well. The kids are putting in the work for sure, and we’re peaking at the right time.”
Gallatin placed second as a team, though, with its score of 34 trailing only Bozeman’s 30.
Hawks runners Natalie Nicholas and Luci McCormick ran in third and fourth place, respectively, for much of the race but wound up flipping their order before the 3-mile mark. McCormick wound up third in 20:14.7, and Nicholas was fourth in 20:23.9.
Freshman Elizabeth Becker was sixth (20:44.9), senior Sarah Wheeler was eighth (21:06.7) and junior Nomi Friedman was ninth (21:13.9), putting all five scoring runners in the top 10.
“We had a great start off the line,” Jermyn said. “We looked good getting out. It was an adjustment trying to settle in. But I noticed our 1-5 gap was a little tighter, which is good. You want to condense that up a little bit.”
Belgrade (83) placed third on the girls side, followed by Manhattan Christian (108) and Butte (130). Jadyn VanDyken (fifth, 20:36.9) of Manhattan Christian and Hannah Giese (10th, 21:20.9) of Belgrade completed the girls top 10.
Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun was fifth in the boys race in 16:52.0. Teammates Shaphan Hubner (ninth, 17:43.2) and Nathan Adams (10th, 17:43.2) joined him in the top 10. Belgrade runners Wilson Schmidt (17:10.7), Brodie Tirrell (17:25.8) and Aidan Brown (17:32.7) placed sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.