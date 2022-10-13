Let the news come to you

Some of the state’s fastest runners used Thursday as a final tune-up before the Class AA cross country meet next week in Missoula.

As has been the case most of the season, Bozeman’s Weston Brown and Nathan Neil placed first and second, respectively, and had teammate KJ Popiel place third at the Cottonwood Hills Invitational at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, helping the Hawks to a first-place team finish.

On the girls side, Gallatin’s Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross claimed the top two spots, an impressive showing with just one week left in the season.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

