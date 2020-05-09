Terra Trom spent just about her entire high school career looking forward to the next meet.
In the fall, she raced on Bozeman’s cross-country team. In the spring, she competed in track. She always had another high school meet to prepare for.
The Montana High School Association canceled the spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the senior Oregon signee still has a college career to plan for.
So her training continued, and her relationship with running changed.
“The most important thing is loving what you’re doing,” Trom said. “So definitely falling back in love with training and just the process of getting better and running every day has been keeping me pretty grounded.”
Trom as well as teammates Alex Moore (Montana State) and Cooper Craig (Montana) are among the Hawks’ future college athletes. Their canceled senior season stung, and the lack of races created a reason to lose motivation.
But their long-term plans have allowed them to refocus attention and think ahead to combat the short-term challenges.
As distance runners, Trom and Moore have continued training while still adhering to safety guidelines. Craig, a sprinter, has been forced to incorporate new training methods. But all three are similarly gearing up for what’s ahead rather than lamenting what could have been.
“My running schedule is like maintaining some normalcy during this really weird time,” Moore said. “It’s just kind of something I need to do or else I’ll go crazy.”
After placing third at state in the 200 meters last year and signing with the Grizzlies, Craig entered the spring with high expectations. Instead of competing in the 100, 200, 400 and relays, Craig has revamped his training regimen.
“I’ve been doing what I feel like a lot of the country is doing right now, more in-home activities,” Craig said. “And when those social distancing protocols were put in place where you weren’t advised to leave your house, workouts at home, running.”
Most days, Craig has trained in the morning, beginning with a half-mile warmup jog in his neighborhood. He’s prioritized flexibility exercises. Depending on the day, he’ll transition into strength training or working on his form or sprint endurance. He’s also incorporated hill running.
Though Craig, Moore and Trom haven’t discussed workouts with their college coaches, Craig said he’s kept working with Bozeman assistant coaches Chantel Jaeger and Dale Kennedy.
“I’ve gotten a lot more creative with my training,” Craig said, “besides just running circles around a track.”
Both Moore and Trom were planning on competing in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 this season and will run both track and cross-country in college. They’ve also spent the past few years as teammates on the Hawks’ cross-country team, helping Bozeman win a girls cross-country state title in the fall, the team’s 12th Class AA championship in 13 years.
Moore pointed out how distance running doesn’t really require any adjustments in the world of stay-at-home orders and the first phase of Montana’s reopening plan. While Moore has thought ahead to what’s next, she’s continued track training to maintain her speed development and stick to the plan she would have followed if there were meets taking place.
“When I wasn’t really sure what the season was going to look like, I just told myself, ‘Keep training normally. That’s all I can really control right now,’” Moore said. “When they finally made the decision a few weeks ago, I was just like ‘OK, it’s fine, now I’ll just start thinking about cross-country.’”
Knowing that college will require improved strength, Trom has emphasized core workouts. She described that as the next step in her progression.
She’s also had more time to drive places to run rather than just starting and stopping at the school. That’s allowed Trom to explore new places and frequent some of her favorites like Sourdough Canyon.
Without an upcoming meet to dominate her thoughts, Trom has been forced to think of other reasons why she does what she does.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned throughout high school is I love to run,” Trom said. “If I’m not racing, that’s of course disappointing, but that’s definitely not the biggest thing. The biggest thing is just being able to do what I love.”
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.