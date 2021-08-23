top story Bozeman looks for repeat success in cross-country while Gallatin seeks new heights By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Bozeman's Natalie Nicholas competes last season at the Bridger Creek Invite on October 14 at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg placed second at last season's Bridger Creek Invite on Oct. 14 at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Bozeman's Connor Neil runs during last season's Belgrade Invitational on Sept. 4 at Gallatin County Regional Park in Bozeman. Dan Chesnet / Belgrade News Buy Now Gallatin's Alexis Holton crosses the finish line of last season's Bridger Creek Invite on Oct. 14 at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Graydon Curry and Casey Jermyn share the mindset that some of the most important work for a successful season has already taken place.The coaches — Curry at Gallatin and Jermyn at Bozeman — believe consistent summer training leads to strong running over the course of a fall season that doesn't offer many chances for easing in.Both teams had well-attended summer runs, the coaches said. They are hopeful that work helps the athletes build on their successes from last year. “Our season is really short, so a lot of the work has to be put in in advance of the season even starting,” Jermyn said, “and all the kids in the program are well aware of that.”Both teams start their seasons at noon Friday at the Billings Invite.For Bozeman, the summer work has all been in an effort to replicate last season’s girls state championship and improve on the boys’ third-place finish.From those two teams combined, Bozeman lost five all-state (top 15) runners — including boys champion Stirling Marshall-Pryde. But Jermyn is optimistic about the groups he has returning.On the girls side, that includes Natalie Nicholas, who placed fifth at state as a freshman in 2020, along with senior Hayley Burns (sixth), sophomore Polly Meshew (12th) and Lucy McCormick (17th).Jermyn identified Nicholas’ progression as an important project for him this year.“Obviously her expectations are going to be set very high,” he said. “She understands there’s a lot of work that has to be done to even match that level. Then it gets into keeping motivated to try to achieve higher.”Added into the mix also are Nomi Friedman, a state alternate last year, and Serena Sproles, who moved to Bozeman from Oregon this summer.“I think on the girls side we’re going to have another pretty strong program,” Jermyn said. “Our goal is to go into state and win the state title on the girls side. We know it’s going to take a lot of work to get that done, but I think these kids are ready for that. They’re ready to accept that challenge.”On the boys team, junior Connor Neil (11th at state) and senior Joe Johns (23rd) are back. They’ll be joined by KJ Popiel, a state alternate from last season, and Calvin Dore, Rex Hamling and Wyatt May, who Jermyn expects to bolster the team after a productive summer of training.“We got a good little nucleus of some good guys coming back,” Jermyn said. “I think we have a guys program that can go in and vie for a state title as well.” At Gallatin, Curry’s goals include building on his teams’ sixth- (boys) and seventh-place (girls) showings at the state meet. Those finishes a year ago, though, were higher than the Raptors’ rankings, Curry said.Both Raptors teams were expected to be outside the top 10. Surpassing that in the school’s first season was a victory.“The kids put in all the hard work into the program, and it really paid off for them,” Curry said.Gallatin will have seniors for the first time this year. The trio of Alexis Holton and twin sisters Lily and Penny MacFarlane will be looked at as leaders of the girls team.“I think those three are going to be trading off all year, those top three positions,” Curry said. “They all look really strong coming into the season.”Holton was 24th at state last year, Lily MacFarlane was 25th and Penny MacFarlane was 45th. Gallatin’s top five will likely be rounded out by fellow senior Bella Childre (29th) and sophomore Leyna Yenny (57th). The team lost Breckyn Kornachuk (29th), who moved away, but Curry expects strong performances out of the team’s next group: freshmen Ally Coey and Claire Rutherford, juniors Grace Schopp and Mackenzie Galyen and senior Sierra Holleman.Junior Carson Steckelberg was fifth at state last year, and he should again lead the boys team.“He should be right in the mix again,” Curry said. “He’s quite capable of top three.”Joining Steckelberg as a boys leader is senior Peter Rehberger, who placed 40th last year.“He could be an all-state kid if he improves like it looks like he has,” Curry said.Gallatin’s top five could also include sophomore Nash Coley (31st) and juniors Thomas Hicks (41st) and Eli Blythe (83rd). Also in the mix are junior Alaric Skjelver, senior David Seymour and freshman Keidis MacFarlane, the younger brother of the MacFarlane sisters.“It shows. It’s a running family for sure,” Curry said. “We expect him to be competing for a chance to be scoring some points for us and definitely competing on the varsity for a few meets, if not most of the season.”Like at Bozeman, Curry said his team benefited from summer workouts that should prepare the runners for the season ahead. He acknowledged how stiff the competition will be — especially across town, where he said the Hawks return a “powerhouse” of a girls team — but he also expects the Raptors to defy expectations once again.“To be top five would be really great for both of our squads,” he said. “We’re excited for what this year might bring.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 