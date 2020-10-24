First came a runner from Missoula Hellgate. Then two more in the top four. Right off the bat, the Knights held the edge.
But Bozeman’s girls ran in a pack all season. The Hawks prided themselves on how well they could push each other. They didn’t have one or two standouts like in recent years, but rather a whole crop of reliable runners.
So then the steady stream of Hawks crossed the finish line. Natalie Nicholas in fifth, and Hayley Burns in sixth. Grace Gilbreth in ninth. Molly Sherman, Polly Meshew and Natalie McCormick in 11th, 12th and 13th.
Even with six all-state finishers, Nicholas and Burns didn’t realize they’d already accomplished their first-place goal.
“We didn’t know if we would win or not,” Burns said.
“It was a pretty close call,” Nicholas said.
Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn had a different idea. His experience guiding Bozeman’s dynasty shaped his observation.
“Visually watching, you could kind of tell,” Jermyn said.
As soon as Saturday’s Class AA meet in Kalispell ended, the Hawks found their layers of clothing and bundled up in the mid-20 degree weather. As they warmed, they found out the news. The Bozeman girls defended their 2019 championship and won their 13th state title in the last 14 years.
“Just a really impressive day,” Jermyn said.
Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde won the boys individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 35.4 seconds, capping his season with a first-place finish in every race. The Hawks boys took third, ending their streak of 12 straight team championships.
Though the season was once in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic, and with snow scattered along the course, Bozeman again shined on the state’s grandest stage.
When the Hawks girls heard the results, a group hug broke out. After some nerves earlier in the day, they felt joy and relief.
“A little bit of a blur,” Nicholas said.
It was Nicholas’ first state meet. She didn’t quite know what to expect. She understood the history of Bozeman’s success.
But since the season began, she and her teammates meshed well and pushed each other. Even though Nicholas and Burns, who transferred from Colstrip, were new to the team, they boosted those around them.
When the race began, there was no doubt what was possible.
“We were definitely looking for a state title,” Nicholas said. “That was on our minds. It’s kind of cool to be racing for a goal like that.”
Despite the tough conditions, Nicholas said the race started out fast and it took time for everyone to settle into a comfortable spot. She called it a waiting game, because there were more runners than at any other race this season.
Slowly but surely, the Hawks wiggled to the front. They ran as a pack in most races and it usually paid off.
“I think running as a pack really helped us,” Burns said. “We just stuck together, and I think that really helped.”
In the boys race, Marshall-Pryde took an early lead. Since he finished first in every race this season, this was a position he was used to. But facing opponents from the Western AA for the first time meant he had to handle new competition.
About a mile and a half in, Missoula Sentinel’s Tanner Klumph took over first. Marshall-Pryde drifted behind by about 10 yards. It was the most he’d ever trailed all fall.
Marshall-Pryde was caught off guard and a little worried. He didn’t know if he could catch Klumph. But he knew he was going to try.
“I just told myself that’s where I need to be,” Marshall-Pryde said. “I just pushed really hard to get by him and just keep going so he wouldn’t catch me again. A lot of it was mental.”
Two miles in, Marshall-Pryde made his move. He regained command. Jermyn trusted the senior to hang on the rest of the way. The distance between Marshall-Pryde and everyone else kept growing.
When he crossed the finish line, he thought about his fourth-grade self. His goal since then had been to win an individual state title.
“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Marshall-Pryde said.
Throughout the year, he was concerned the season might be canceled. Marshall-Pryde’s Nordic ski season was canceled in March, the track and field season was canceled shortly after and he felt cross-country could follow at any moment.
He told people around him to wear their masks and follow guidelines at races so the Montana High School Association wouldn’t have a reason to call things off. When he finished Saturday, it ended a years-long cross-country journey and a months-long societal journey, too.
“Every race could have been our last race. They could have canceled it at any time,” Marshall-Pryde said. “I’m so happy we got to our last race and it turned out the way that it did.”
There are no regionals or nationals this year because of the pandemic. Just getting to the state meet was a challenge as COVID-19 case numbers spike across the state and health care resources are being strained.
Marshall-Pryde credited his teammates for pushing him. Without them, he said, his accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible.
Heading into the day, Jermyn and the team knew the boys needed a great race to win first. They ran well, the coach said, but not up to the level of first-place Sentinel or second-place Hellgate. For the first time since 2007, there’s a different boys team champion in Class AA. While the Hawks fell short of their goal, Jermyn said it could fuel them in the future.
“That streak, it could be a blessing to finally get it over with so people aren’t talking about it, the team’s not talking about it,” Jermyn said. “Hopefully we’ll rebuild and come back even stronger.”
In Gallatin’s first season as a program, the Raptors boys placed sixth and the girls took seventh. Sophomore Carson Steckelberg took fifth in the boys race while juniors Alexis Holton and Lilyann MacFarlane placed 24th and 25th in the girls race.
Gallatin head coach Graydon Curry said he wasn’t sure what to expect from his team at the start of the season. No one on the team had competed at state before. But now he sees top-five team finishes as realistic goals for next year.
“We were very excited for how we did,” Curry said. “After our first race, the boys were predicted to finish 13th and the girls 11th. They both improved so much throughout the year. It was pretty awesome to be a part of it.”
Belgrade’s boys took 10th with 248 points while the Panthers girls were 13th with 376 points. Samuel Nash led the Belgrade boys by placing eighth in 17:18.78, and Hannah Giese paced the girls by taking 35th in 21:45.86.
