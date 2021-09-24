Support Local Journalism


Bozeman’s girls and boys placed first and second, respectively, at the Butte Invitational on Friday thanks to a combined three top-10 finishes.

Hayley Burns placed third in the girls race, finishing in 18 minutes, 54 seconds at Highland View Golf Course. Teammate Natalie Nicholas placed 10th in 19:32, helping the Hawks to a team score of 69. On the boys side, Connor Neil led Bozeman with an eighth-place finish in 16:18. Bozeman had a team score of 96, trailing only Preston (Idaho) High’s tally of 71.

Rounding out Bozeman’s scoring lineup for the girls were Sarah Wheeler (16th, 19:57), Luci McCormick (17th, 20:01) and Nomi Friedman (31st, 20:29).

Joe Johns (16:45.1) and Wyatt May (16:45.4) were 20th and 21st, respectively, for Bozeman’s boys. KJ Popiel placed 25th in 16:54 and Rex Hamling followed in 31st in 17:00.

Gallatin’s girls placed sixth with a team score of 177. Alexis Holton (13th, 19:50) led that effort, and sisters Lily (20:10) and Penny Macfarlane (20:12) placed 20th and 22nd, respectively. Leyna Yenny was 62nd in 21:21, and Bella Childre was 71st in 21:40.

Gallatin’s boys placed eighth with a score of 267. Nash Coley placed 37th, finishing in 17:12. Peter Rehberger (44th, 17:20), Keidis Macfarlane (53rd, 17:32), Thomas Hicks (74th, 17:57) and Alaric Skjelver (80th, 18:13) completed the team’s scoring.

Belgrade’s boys placed 10th with a score of 333. The Panthers were led by Samuel Nash, who placed 11th in 16:32, and Brodie Tirrell, who was 49th in 17:27. Hannah Giese led Belgrade’s girls team by placing 47th in 20:46. The Panthers girls team placed 15th with a team score of 461.

Manhattan’s girls placed 17th (485) and were led by Ella Miller (65th, 21:29) and Saige Duffin (86th, 22:11). Carson Blanchard (67th, 17:52) led Manhattan’s boys team, which placed 21st (545).

Jayden Woodland placed 27th in 20:26 to help the Three Forks girls to a 14th-place finish (439). The Three Forks boys placed 20th (512) and were led by Bryon Fanning (83rd, 18:15).

