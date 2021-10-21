Bozeman, Gallatin with high hopes for cross-country state meet By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bozeman’s Hayley Burns runs to the finish during the Mountain West Classic cross-country meet on Sept. 18 in Missoula. Ben Allan Smith/406mtsports.com Buy Now Gallatin's Penny Macfarlane and Lily Macfarlane compete in the girls varsity race of the Belgrade Invite on Sept. 2 at Gallatin Valley Regional Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg takes first in the boys varsity race of the Belgrade Invite on Sept. 2 at Gallatin County Regional Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first snowfall of Bozeman’s looming winter came at an inopportune time for the town’s cross-country runners.A combination of snow and fallen trees canceled the Gallatin Invitational, originally scheduled for last Thursday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.Instead, Gallatin, Bozeman and Belgrade competed in a time trial to get one final tune-up for the Class AA meet, which will be held Saturday at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula. “We did it around Gallatin High School pretty much,” Raptors head coach Graydon Curry said. “We stayed on dry concrete, which is not ideal for a cross-country race at all, but that’s all we had available. All three teams had to figure out our state spots still.”The boys will race at 11 a.m. Saturday, the girls at noon.Bozeman head coach Casey Jermyn said he expects his teams to rise to the level of the competition, something the Hawks have done all season. The state meet is on the same course as September’s Mountain West Classic, where Bozeman’s girls placed first and the boys were third.Jermyn said Bozeman’s girls team is entering the meet as one of the favorites, along with Helena High and Missoula Hellgate.“There’s still some really great teams out there,” he said. “If we don’t have a great day, someone could sneak up on us, but I think on the girls side we’re ready to go.”That team has been led all year by senior Hayley Burns, junior Luci McCormick and sophomore Natalie Nicholas, who are all in the top 10 of the fastest times in the state this year.“We’ve seen all those times kind of come down for that whole group of girls,” Jermyn said. “They’ve gotten a little faster each week. That’s fun to see when the season is trending that way.”If that group runs as consistently as it normally does, Jermyn said Bozeman’s title hopes will hinge on what Nomi Friedman, Serena Sproles, Sarah Wheeler and Natalie Patch are able to accomplish behind them. Friedman has the 11th-fastest time among girls this year, and the others are all in the top 40.“The goal is for every team to have its best race at state,” Jermyn said. “I think we’re ready for that.” For Bozeman’s boys, senior Conner Neil is ranked eighth in the state, which could put him in line for another top-15 finish on Saturday.“He’s been running well all season,” Jermyn said. “I would like to see him have another all-state performance and be in that top group of guys. I think he can get it done.”Bozeman’s other top boys — Rex Hamling, Joe Johns, Wyatt May and KJ Popiel — are ranked 19-22, respectively, and could help the Hawks land near the top of the team standings.For Curry’s Raptors, junior Carson Steckelberg will be expected to compete for the top boys spot. He’s ranked fifth in the state.Curry said Steckelberg has shown he’s capable of running under 16 minutes, but he hasn’t been on some of the faster courses like the Western runners ahead of him.“I think a good, realistic goal for him is top three, four or five, with an outside chance at taking it,” Curry said. “He has to run a perfect race, and he’s got several seniors that he’s running against for that state title.”Steckelberg is joined by teammates Peter Rehberger (26th), Nash Coley (33rd) and Keidis Macfarlane (45th) in the top 50 rankings. Curry believes they could put the Raptors in line for a top-five finish as a team.“We feel like if we have everybody clicking on the same day, then the top five is totally doable,” he said, “but it has to be our day for that to happen.”Gallatin’s girls team is led by a trio of seniors — Alexis Holton (ninth), Lily Macfarlane (12th) and Penny Macfarlane (17th) — who are all near the top of the girls rankings.“They all have a good chance at all-state if they run well,” Curry said. “We’re hoping to see that. All of them seem pretty locked in and focused this week. I like their chances for it.”Curry sees a top-five finish as a possibility for the girls as well.“On the girls side, those top three spots are just so, so loaded with Helena High and Bozeman and Hellgate,” Curry said. “Those three teams are so strong that I think cracking the top three is, I mean, there’s a possibility, but it would be tricky to do. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.