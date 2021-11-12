Bozeman, Gallatin cross-country runners gear up for regionals By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 12, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hayley Burns, Natalie Nicholas and Luci McCormick run the Bozeman High track on Sept. 15. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With Nike not hosting a national meet this year, this weekend is the end of the season for many Gallatin and Bozeman runners.The Hawks and Raptors are looking to make the most of their upcoming meet. They’re eager to compete with some of the best athletes in this part of the country when they run in the Nike Cross Northwest Regionals in Boise, Idaho.Bozeman senior Hayley Burns said the Hawks are looking to maximize every chance they have to run. “It’s definitely super nerve-racking having only this left,” Burns said. “It seems like it went by really fast. We all want to run our fastest and see how high up we can get at regionals.”The Hawks girls won their third consecutive state title earlier this year in Missoula, which head coach Casey Jermyn believed was a sign of the team’s depth. The team has won every championship every year except one since 2007. Bozeman’s boys finished fourth in 2021.The Raptors girls were third while the Gallatin boys were sixth. Gallatin’s Penny MacFarlane thought the Raptors girls had a 50/50 shot of making regionals, but then they earned that spot following their place at state. Head coach Graydon Curry said the Raptors executed their practices well, which led to their eventual performances.Curry noted he wanted Gallatin runners to decrease their workload leading up to regionals. That way, he said, they would be fresh while maintaining their fitness they worked to gain leading up to state. He added that included a lot of “race pace type work.”“The last three weeks, we’ve been trying to stay fit and not lose that fitness,” Curry said. “It’s all about keeping them sharp at this point, keeping them healthy.” Gallatin’s Penny MacFarlane (left) and Missoula Hellgate’s Annika Kendrick sprint to the finish during the Mountain West Classic earlier this season at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula. Ben Allan Smith/406mtsports.com Jermyn said the state course is similar in difficulty compared to what the Hawks will run on at regionals. Therefore, the program’s preparation is comparable.“Once you get to state, most of the work has kind of been done. A lot of it is just getting a couple tune-up workouts under their legs, getting a little more rest and getting them ready,” Jermyn said. “Just getting them rested up a little bit more, tuned up a little bit more as we approach those last couple weeks.”Jermyn hopes all of the Hawks break their personal records. That includes their top runners, who Jermyn expects to challenge themselves.With a field that includes Alaska, Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Wyoming, Jermyn said Bozeman’s girls are hoping for a top-three finish while the boys are aiming to reach the top 10 to 15.“It’s a really, really good level of competition,” Jermyn said.The regional meet wasn’t held last season, so this is the first time runners will participate for Gallatin at this competition. With that in mind, Curry said the Raptors don’t have much for expectations.Curry hopes all of Gallatin’s athletes build on their performances from state. MacFarlane said she didn’t compete as well as she hoped to at state. She’s grateful to have another opportunity to run this season, especially with her team which she considers tight-knit.“It’s going to be a pretty good redemption race,” MacFarlane said. “I think it’s going to be really fun to race against all the really fast people in our region.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Raptor Graydon Curry Sport Casey Jermyn Penny Macfarlane Gallatin Bozeman Meet ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets