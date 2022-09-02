Weston Brown made the difficult decision this summer to run cross country in the fall instead of spending his senior season on the Bozeman boys soccer team.
“Those are some of my best friends, and I love those guys,” Brown said Friday. “But this just is what I’m doing next. So I’m fully committed, and I’m really excited for the season.”
It helped having Bozeman junior Nathan Neil make the jump alongside him. After training together both on the soccer field and on the track, their work ethic carried over into summer training for cross country. And based on their first meet of the season, the work is paying off thus far.
Brown (15 minutes, 56 seconds) and Neil (15:58) finished first and second, respectively, at the Belgrade Invitational Friday to help secure a first-place team finish for the Hawks (39 points). Despite the hot weather and rolling hills at Gallatin County Regional Park, the two formed a pack alongside senior KJ Popiel (fifth, 16:48) near the front and Brown eventually pulled ahead for the win. Juniors Daniel Johnson (15th, 17:59) and Landon Wyatt (18th, 18:12) rounded out the top five Bozeman runners.
Bozeman head coach Casey Jermyn said the strategy for both the boys and girls teams was to run conservatively and work up the ranks in the back half. The Brown, Neil, Popiel trio went out a little harder than expected, but Jermyn said it worked out and made for an exciting race.
“To put that kind of effort down on race one tells you they’re excited and they’re ready for the season,” Jermyn said.
Also at the front of the boys race was Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg, who finished third in 16:18. The Raptors took second as a team with 61 points. Rounding out the top five for Gallatin was sophomore Kiedis MacFarlane (12th, 17:31), junior Nash Coley (13th, 17:48), senior Eli Blythe (17th, 18:06) and senior Thomas Hicks (20th, 18:16).
Steckelberg ran out front to start the race, but was passed by Brown and Neil at the two-mile marker. And despite dealing with a calf injury and slight dehydration, Steckelberg was happy with how he raced Friday — especially against Brown and Neil.
He also made sure to cheer on MacFarlane, Coley and the rest of his teammates as they crossed the finish line — a point of emphasis for Steckelberg this season.
“I definitely needed to cheer them on because I’ve had races where I was dead and couldn’t cheer them on,” Steckelberg said. “And I know it matters as much to them as it matters to me.”
On the girls side, Gallatin finished third as a team with 63 points, led by sophomores Isabel Ross (fifth, 20:34) and Claire Rutherford (sixth, 20:37). Sophomore Ally Coey (13th, 22:04), senior Grace Schopp (20th, 22:55) and freshman Lauren Weaver (35th, 23:54) rounded out the top five.
Rutherford was slightly disappointed by her race, but was glad to run alongside Ross, who narrowly out-sprinted her to the finish line.
“It’s awesome to have a training buddy,” Rutherford said. “And today was like the first time we ran together for a meet. So it was good. I would’ve slowed way down if she wasn’t there. So she kept me going at a decent pace.”
Gallatin head coach Graydon Curry said that Rutherford’s disappointment comes from holding herself to such a high standard.
“And like Carson on the boys side, she’s the hardest worker,” Curry said. “She listens better than anyone. So (she is) a great role model for the younger kids.”
Looking ahead, Curry said this meet will hopefully be a springboard for the Raptors this season.
“It’s a bouncing off point where we can see that we had a pretty good day with the weather and all things considered, how early on it is, and it’ll be just nice to take this moment into next week and the week after,” Curry said.
For Bozeman, the girls team finished second with 52 points, led by juniors Natalie Nicholas (seventh, 20:52) and Nomi Friedman (10th, 21:27). Senior Luci McCormick (12th, 21:43), senior Sarah Wheeler (15th, 22:17) and junior Brenna Barton (21st, 22:58) also scored for the Hawks.
Nicholas said the first race of the season can be a little nerve-racking, especially in the heat, but provides an exciting fresh start. It also helps having teammates with state championship aspirations, which has become the standard for Bozeman.
“Workouts are so much more fun with people there to push you,” Nicholas said. “And it really encourages you to show up to practice. I also just think our legacy of really good runners both inspires people to do really well and try their hardest and helps more people come out and join the team.”
Jermyn said Friday’s results are “a great benchmark” for the Hawks, especially with bigger meets like the Mountain West Invite in Missoula and the Bob Firman Invite in Boise coming up soon.
“I think this race being on a harder course and hot, it’s a little humbling sometimes,” Jermyn said. “And I think that’s a good thing to have early on. It’s just a little bit of a humbling experience and then it really motivates you to work hard the next few weeks because we have a lot of big races coming up.”
Bozeman and Gallatin will next compete at the Bozeman Invitational on Sept. 10 at Bridger Creek Golf Course.
