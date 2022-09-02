Let the news come to you

Weston Brown made the difficult decision this summer to run cross country in the fall instead of spending his senior season on the Bozeman boys soccer team.

“Those are some of my best friends, and I love those guys,” Brown said Friday. “But this just is what I’m doing next. So I’m fully committed, and I’m really excited for the season.”

It helped having Bozeman junior Nathan Neil make the jump alongside him. After training together both on the soccer field and on the track, their work ethic carried over into summer training for cross country. And based on their first meet of the season, the work is paying off thus far.

