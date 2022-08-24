Casey Jermyn is hopeful that the Bozeman boys cross country team can fly under the radar for a week or two.
The Hawks lost several members from last year’s team, but the head coach believes the team has reloaded appropriately. It may just take a couple of meets for other schools to come to that same conclusion.
Bozeman’s girls team, a program that has won 14 of the last 15 Class AA championships and the last three in a row, can never seem to keep a low profile. And the 2022 season is poised to be more of the same.
Bozeman’s boys placed fourth at state last year and then saw five of its six runners graduate. The only holdover is KJ Popiel, a senior who placed 11th overall last year, highest among all the Hawks.
Newcomers to the team are senior Weston Brown and junior Nathan Neil, who both had tremendous track seasons last year. Brown won the Class AA 3,200 meters at state, and Jermyn said he could be in contention for a state cross country title this year. Neil was third in the 800 meters and fifth in the 1,600 at state.
“That one-two punch could be one of the best one-two punches in the state,” Jermyn said. “Both of those guys are running really, really well right now and coming into the season really fit and ready to compete. I’m super happy to have them on the team.”
To join the cross country program, though, they had to leave the soccer team. Jermyn said he believes that to have been a difficult decision for both runners, but he sees the potential in them to one day run Division I track.
Adding those two runners and teaming them with Popiel creates a one-two-three that Jermyn is really excited for.
“Last year was his first breakout year on varsity. He kind of ran top JV before that,” Jermyn said. “I’d say (Popiel) is one of the more dedicated runners I’ve coached. He shows up to practice every day, every run he works hard.
“As long as we see that continued growth he’s shown year over year, he’s going to be in a great spot, right up at the front of those races and leading some packs.”
Juniors Landon Wyatt and Ian Gentry also figure to be in the varsity races after solid sophomore seasons and a good summer of training, Jermyn said. He added senior Trace Edwards and juniors Daniel Johnson and Keiran Anderson will help make an eight-person nucleus that gives the Hawks plenty of options heading into the season.
“On paper, when other teams are looking at Bozeman, I don’t think they’re seeing much. They’re just seeing that a lot of people have graduated off, and really we’ve kind of bolstered up a nice team,” Jermyn said. “I’d like to say we can fly under the radar all season, but I don’t think that’s going to be possible. I think these guys are going to get noticed fairly quickly.”
Where the boys had to find new runners, the girls team at Bozeman is once again an embarrassment of riches.
Returning for the Hawks are senior Luci McCormick (ninth at state last year) and juniors Natalie Nicholas (sixth), Serena Sproles (15th) and Nomi Friedman (20th). Sarah Wheeler was 44th at state last year as Bozeman’s seventh runner and returns this season as a senior. That group alone — five runners in the top 50 — would be enough to contend, but Jermyn is also glad to have Polly Meshew, a junior with varsity experience; Shaden Higgs, a promising junior; and Necia Nicholas, Natalie’s freshman sister, as valuable extra runners.
“It’s exciting to have that many seasoned veterans back,” Jermyn said. “All of those girls have a tremendous amount of experience racing now.”
McCormick is making her way back from an injury during track season, so Jermyn is telling her to be patient in her healing process. Meanwhile, he called Natalie Nicholas “a tremendous athlete” who has potential to burst even more onto the running scene.
“I think she can really have a breakout year by just staying focused and doing what she’s doing,” Jermyn said.
While some coaches like to temper expectations, Jermyn is much more forward about the ambitions for both teams. He expects the returning talent on the girls side and the infusion of talent on the boys side to make both groups contenders for the top spot in the state.
“Our goal is to go win state. That’s our first goal as a program. It always is,” he said. “But we know we’re going to have our hands full.”
The cross country season begins at noon Saturday at Amend Park in Billings.
