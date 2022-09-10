Let the news come to you

Both the Bozeman boys and girls cross country teams finished in the top three in the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course Saturday.

Senior Weston Brown finished first in the varsity boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 22.29 seconds and his teammate, junior Nathan Neil, finished second with a time of 15:35.82. Senior KJ Popeil placed 13th (16:49.60), junior Ian Gentry placed 32nd (17:20.69) and junior Landon Wyatt placed 34th (17:24.98). As a team, Bozeman finished first overall with 80 points.

On the girls side, Bozeman finished third overall with 93 points. Junior Natalie Nicholas placed seventh in 19:56.61. Senior Luci McCormick placed eighth in 20:01.86 and junior Nomi Friedman placed 17th in 20:34.85. Junior Serena Sproles (32nd, 21:06.20) and senior Sarah Wheeler (39th, 21:17.96) rounded out the Hawks’ top five.

