Both the Bozeman boys and girls cross country teams finished in the top three in the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course Saturday.
Senior Weston Brown finished first in the varsity boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 22.29 seconds and his teammate, junior Nathan Neil, finished second with a time of 15:35.82. Senior KJ Popeil placed 13th (16:49.60), junior Ian Gentry placed 32nd (17:20.69) and junior Landon Wyatt placed 34th (17:24.98). As a team, Bozeman finished first overall with 80 points.
On the girls side, Bozeman finished third overall with 93 points. Junior Natalie Nicholas placed seventh in 19:56.61. Senior Luci McCormick placed eighth in 20:01.86 and junior Nomi Friedman placed 17th in 20:34.85. Junior Serena Sproles (32nd, 21:06.20) and senior Sarah Wheeler (39th, 21:17.96) rounded out the Hawks’ top five.
Both the Gallatin boys (150 points) and girls (133 points) teams placed fifth in the team standings.
On the boys side, senior Carson Steckelberg placed fourth in 15:58.79 and sophomore Kiedis MacFarlane placed 20th in 17:01.65. Junior Nash Coley placed 30th in 17:17.60. Seniors Thomas Hicks (44th, 17:42.79) and Eli Blythe (56th, 18:00.49) completed the Raptors’ top five.
In the girls race, sophomore Claire Rutherford took first in 19:10.82. Her fellow sophomore teammate Isabel Ross took sixth in 19:48.87. Freshman Avery Childre placed 33rd in 21:06.21 and sophomore Ally Coey placed 54th in 21:42.07. Senior Grace Schopp placed 58th in 21:51.71.
