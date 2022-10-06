Bozeman’s top three boys runners placed first in their individual races on Thursday at the Helena 7 on 7, helping the Hawks to a second-place finish as a team.
In an event that pits each school’s top runners against one another and each school’s second runners against one another and so on, Weston Brown (15 minutes, 41.75 seconds), Nathan Neil (15:45.51) and KJ Popiel (16:37.17) led the way in the first, second and third races, respectively. Brown won by nearly 30 seconds over Missoula Hellgate’s Finneas Colescott (16:10.63) in the No. 1 race. Neal crossed the line just over 35 seconds ahead of Mason Moler of Billings West (16:20.67) in the No. 2 race, and Popiel won the No. 3 race by just over seven seconds against Missoula Sentinel’s Quinn Newman (16:44.37).
It was Newman’s Sentinel team that won the boys event with a score of 17 — the Spartans’ runners finishing 4-3-2-3-3-1-1. Bozeman’s score was 28, with runners finishing 1-1-1-12-4-5-4.
Ian Gentry ran for Bozeman in the No. 4 race, finishing in 18:11.00. Landon Wyatt ran 17:54.96 in race No. 5, Trace Edwards ran 18:11.36 in race No. 6 and Drake Fricke ran 18:09.32 in race No. 7.
Bozeman’s girls placed third overall with a team score of 29. The Hawks were the second Class AA team, though. Hardin won with a score of 18, thanks to three winners and one second-place runner, and Hellgate was second with 24.
The Hawks runners finished 10-3-5-1-5-4-1, with Elizabeth Becker winning in race No. 4 (20:14.65) and Annie Emmerich winning in race No. 7 (21:12.06). Natalie Nicholas ran 20:30.20 in the No. 1 race, Luci McCormick ran 19:45.20 in race No. 2 and Nomi Friedman ran 20:58.66 in race No. 3. Serena Sproles (21:19.90) and Sarah Wheeler (20:53.23) represented the Hawks in the fifth and sixth races, respectively.
Gallatin’s girls placed fifth overall (fourth among Class AA) with a score of 45, just one point behind Kalispell Flathead in fourth.
Claire Rutherford (19:19.52) was the fastest Class AA girl and placed second in the No. 1 race. Isabel Ross (19:41.33) was the third-fastest Class AA girl and placed second in the No. 2 race. Avery Childre was second in the No. 3 race, finishing in 20:28.94. Grace Schopp was third in the No. 4 race, clocking in at 21:17.50. Alley Coey (21:40.38, eighth), Lauren Weaver (22:42.76, 12th) and Addison Jones (23:38.73) represented the Raptors in races 5-7, respectively.
Gallatin’s boys, racing without regular No. 1 runner Carson Steckelberg, placed ninth overall and eighth among Class AA schools. The Raptors had a team score of 93 as runners finished 23-18-16-16-10-7-3.
Nash Coley ran 17:36.83 in race No. 1, Thomas Hicks ran 18:00.26 in race No. 2, Axel Butler ran 17:52.93 in race No. 3, Alaric Skjelver ran 18:26.97 in race No. 4, Eli Blythe ran 18:22.60 in race No. 5, Evan Lubick ran 18:22.17 in race No. 6 and Tucker Broderick ran 18:07.21 in race No. 7.
