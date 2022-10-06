Let the news come to you

Bozeman’s top three boys runners placed first in their individual races on Thursday at the Helena 7 on 7, helping the Hawks to a second-place finish as a team.

In an event that pits each school’s top runners against one another and each school’s second runners against one another and so on, Weston Brown (15 minutes, 41.75 seconds), Nathan Neil (15:45.51) and KJ Popiel (16:37.17) led the way in the first, second and third races, respectively. Brown won by nearly 30 seconds over Missoula Hellgate’s Finneas Colescott (16:10.63) in the No. 1 race. Neal crossed the line just over 35 seconds ahead of Mason Moler of Billings West (16:20.67) in the No. 2 race, and Popiel won the No. 3 race by just over seven seconds against Missoula Sentinel’s Quinn Newman (16:44.37).

It was Newman’s Sentinel team that won the boys event with a score of 17 — the Spartans’ runners finishing 4-3-2-3-3-1-1. Bozeman’s score was 28, with runners finishing 1-1-1-12-4-5-4.

