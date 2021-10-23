Belgrade boys ninth, girls 11th at Class AA cross-country meet; Manhattan Christian wins Class C titles By Dan Chesnet Belgrade News Sports Editor Oct 23, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Belgrade’s Sam Nash competes in the boys varsity race of the Belgrade Invite on Sept. 2 at Gallatin County Regional Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Belgrade’s Hannah Giese competes in the girls varsity race of the Belgrade Invite on Sept. 2 at Gallatin County Regional Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the second consecutive season Sam Nash earned All-State honors.The senior ran to a top 10 finish Saturday to lead Belgrade to a ninth-place finish at the Class AA state meet in Missoula.Nash posted a time of 16 minutes, 34.36 seconds to place 10th and was the lone Panther in the top 40 at the University of Missoula Golf Course. “He really got after it today. He was aggressive from the get-go,” Belgrade head coach Matt Hommel said. “He knew where he needed to be and put himself where he needed to be.”Nash, who placed 8th a year ago on a snowy and frigid course in Kalispell, ran a 5:03.75 first mile and was in sixth with about 200 meters remaining. But a handful of hard-charging runners overtook him down stretch.Still, Hommel was impressed with Nash’s effort.“He fought hard and just comparing it to what he ran here a couple weeks ago is way better. He’s been able to put together a really good season,” Hommel said. “The race today was just all guts. He really got after it and really took a swing for winning the whole thing. It was a good day for him.”It was a satisfying end for Nash, who battled injuries during track season and over the summer. He gradually got healthy and steadily improved over the course of the season, which included setting a personal best a week ago.Led by Nash, Belgrade finished with 237 points. Missoula Hellgate won the championship with a score of 62, while defending state champion Missoula Sentinel and Great Falls rounded out the top three with 66 and 91 points, respectively.Brodie Tirrell was the second Panther across the finish line with a time of 17:40.04 to place 45th, while the rest of the team formed a tight pack. Kaden Lookhart was 52nd (17:54.80), Aidan Brown 63rd (18:15.32), Brandon Clingan 67th (18:20.05), John Nash 69th (18:22.38) and Charles Brown 104th (19:46.25).Belgrade’s girls were led by the effort of Hannah Giese. The sophomore placed 39th with a time of 21:02.64 to help the team finish 11th overall.The next six runners formed a tight pack with all but one finishing under 23 minutes led by Grace Stewart, who was 72nd in 22:19.65. She was followed by Averie Gates (73rd, 22:21.10), Justine Pommerville (76th, 22:22.16), Gwendalyn Clingan (81st, 22:26.77), Lily Stewart (82nd, 22:33.96), and Kathleen Iverson (92nd, 23:42.57).Manhattan Christian boys, girls both win titles Manhattan Christian firmly retained its perch atop Class C Saturday.The boys cruised to a sixth straight state championship, while the girls successfully defended last year’s unexpected title. Thus, there was plenty to celebrate afterwards.“It feels great. It’s great to have the culmination end with a state championship,” Eagles head coach Nate TeSlaa said. “I’m just super proud of the boys and all that they’ve accomplished.”Christian’s boys had three of the top four finishers en route to finishing with an impressive eight points. The girls won with a score of 47 after just one runner placed in the top 15.For the third time in four years Christian boasted the individual champion after Oren Arthun won the title. The sophomore, who finished third a year ago, maintained a 5:27 pace en route to winning in 16:52.55.“It feels pretty surreal, but the team aspect of it is the best thing because you get to see them improve and run their hardest, which is what I thought was a great thing,” Arthun said. “The individual aspect, I’m happy. Because being a state champ is pretty cool.”Nathan Adams placed third with a time of 17:50.40, while Shaphan Hubner was third in 18:02.87. In Class C, the top three finishers for each team count toward the team score.Christian becomes the fifth boys program to win six consecutive championships. Only Bozeman (2008-19) and Browning (1974-84) have won more in a row with 12 and 11, respectively.After edging Seeley-Swan by a point to win the girls title a year ago, there was no such drama this year. The Eagles’ top three runners placed in the top 25 to secure a repeat championship.Newcomers Jadyn VanDyken and Natalie Walhof led the charge. VanDyken placed fourth with a time of 20:05.28, while Natalie Walhof was 21st in 23:08.87.VanDyken, a sophomore, is the volleyball team’s starting setter and a standout sprinter on the track team. She had never run cross country before, but decided to give it a try this fall."Coming into the season I didn't really know what to expect," VanDyken said. "But after looking at my rankings and everything I was excited to go into the (state) meet."