Manhattan returned several contributors from last season's team in 2021, and so far that veteran experience and cohesion has been paying off.The Tigers are 2-0 following three-set wins against Three Forks and Whitehall already this season. And they showed well at the 10-team Shake, Rattle and Roll Invitational which they hosted last weekend.“We didn’t win the tournament like we had hoped,” head coach Charli Chapman said, “but we definitely had some growth moments that are going to serve us well down the road.” Though the results of that tournament aren’t included in the team’s overall record, Chapman has seen enough of the Tigers’ play to this point to recognize what they’re doing well.She said Manhattan is benefitting from the play of returning first-team all-conference outside hitter Oliviah Westervelt and Cayli Chapman, her daughter and the team’s setter who was all-state last year.“They’re team captains, and they’re kind of leading the cause this year,” Chapman said.Also performing well are middle blockers Andi Douma and Teresa Bannan and outside hitter Esther Halverson.“When we’re in system, we’re pretty hard to defend because we have so many tools and so much in our arsenal of hitters that we’re not one-dimensional,” Chapman said. “Our setter, really at any point, can go anywhere, and we’re not weak.”Chapman said the team had high expectations entering the season. It’s still early, but with a handful of contests already in the rearview mirror, the coach said those goals have been reinforced with strong play.“If you set the bar high, kids will work to reach that. We haven’t changed our mindset at all,” she said. “I would say we might even feel more excited and more hungry about reaching those goals than we were even two weeks ago.”Manhattan Christian volleyball seeks consistency in return to champion statusFollowing a runner-up finish in last year’s Class C tournament, Manhattan Christian is building toward getting back to that point.The team returned only three varsity starters from last season — outside hitting sisters Kiersten and Katelyn Van Kirk and the versatile Hope Kenney, who can plan nearly anywhere. Stepping into bigger roles are juniors Ava Bellach, Alexis DeVries, Jadyn VanDyken and Jacie Burley — all of whom were brought along to the state tournament.Head coach Hanna Van Dyk said the four juniors have acclimated well so far after getting a taste of varsity play at various points last season.“They’ve been there, and they have that expectation and that experience now,” she said.Van Dyk sees the team’s hitters as a clear strength, one that will only improve once freshman Reese Nieuwenhuis is added to the mix soon. “I think we’re going to have a different look even by the end of this week,” she said.The team is just 1-0 after a win against Lone Peak earlier this week, but the Eagles also played 13 matches at a Choteau tournament earlier in the season where they placed fourth.Van Dyk expects the players to become more and more comfortable together as the season grows older and they pick up more experience. The coach said strong serving has been a bright spot to this point.“We have a very tough serving team right now, which is great because it puts us on offense right out of the gate,” Van Dyk said. “We also have some strong hitters.”To reach the state championship match like last year — or to win it like the program did in 2019 — Van Dyk wants to see more even play, especially on defense.“I think our defense needs to pick up because the ball does come back to us. We do hit well, but we have to be ready for what comes after that,” she said. “Consistency is important, but I don’t think we’re there yet, so we have to work on being a consistent team.”Three Forks cross-country gaining groundThree Forks has competed in just one meet so far this season, but it was a successful one.At the Jefferson Season Opener in late August, Wolves juniors Garrett Golding and Beau Johnston placed first and second, respectively, while sophomore Bryon Fanning was fourth and senior Jaron Berg was sixth. On the girls side, senior Jayden Woodland placed third and teammates Bella Jones, Isabella Fink and Ari Judd occupied spots 8-10.It was a promising start to the season, head coach Tara Forsberg said, and the result of a well-rounded summer training program.“A lot of them came back, and we kind of formed our first practice like last year’s first practice, and we knew right away that we had to change it because they were all in much better shape than we had anticipated or even hoped for,” Forsberg said.The Wolves skipped the Belgrade Invitational last week but will be at the Bozeman Invite on Saturday at Bridger Creek Golf Course.Next week, the team will be at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula. Both meets are much bigger and will have more larger schools than what Three Forks saw in its first meet. As a result, the goal-setting changes a bit."We look more at effort and time and to find that person from Manhattan or Townsend or whatever school you know you can run with and run with them," Forsberg said. "It's more personal challenges versus the overall team."The Three Forks boys team placed third at state last season, and the girls placed fifth. Forsberg said the team's practices so far have been productive, making her believe the Wolves could improve on those finishes this year."They're all doing great and look really strong," she said. "I think they're feeling really good." 