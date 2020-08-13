HELENA — The Montana High School Association executive board unanimously approved canceling nonconference games in football and volleyball Thursday but tabled a proposal by a majority of Class AA athletic directors to move football to the spring.
The nonconference cancellation proposal was approved 16-0 by the Class AA ADs and sets the start date of competition for Sept. 7 in volleyball and football. Soccer is to start as planned but only with conference games.
This affects Bozeman, Gallatin and Belgrade high schools. The decisions are a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bozeman School District activities director Mark Ator told the Chronicle on Wednesday his confidence level about beginning sports this fall was “pretty good.” With most teams beginning practice this week, he told his coaches on Wednesday that this season would be a “fluid situation” with circumstances changing “day to day and week to week.”
“Football and volleyball, by going nonconference, it essentially gives us a couple more weeks,” Ator said.
“It would give more time to work with (the Gallatin County Health Department). Hopefully the cases go down in that time period. Also after Labor Day, the tourist season should be winding down.
“So we felt like those were all factors that would help. With football being a contact sport and volleyball being an indoor sport, we felt waiting a little longer to participate would help us out.”
Golf will go as scheduled, and all meets will be reduced to one day. Cross-country also will be limited to conference competition.
In addition, the MHSA voted to approve reducing Class A’s football playoffs from 12 teams to eight, starting Oct. 30 and ending Nov. 14. The top four teams in Eastern A and Western A will qualify for the postseason.
The MHSA vote also allows Class A, Class B and Class C to cancel nonconference games as well if they decide to do so. The Eastern A and some 6-man divisions have expressed interest in doing so.
While the cancellation of nonconference games became official, the proposal by Class AA athletic directors to move football to the spring was also discussed. The proposal is a result of the 50-person limit on activities set in Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan for Montana.
Many Class AA schools say games cannot be played with a limit of 50. Unlike the smaller classifications, most Class AA programs do not have players play both offense and defense.
The governor’s office is being consulted about a waiver to the rule, but a majority of Class AA athletic directors voted in favor of playing football in the spring while keeping golf, cross-country and volleyball in the fall. Tennis would also switch to the fall.
The measure was proposed in the MHSA executive board meeting but did not get seconded, so a vote wasn’t taken.
The MHSA also voted to require masks for all coaches, players and officials, regardless of whether they are in a county of four or more active cases. Masks are not required during play, but they will be on the bench.
The board also decided on rules for returning to play after after COVID-19. The new rule states, “Any MHSA activity participant who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 cannot return to play until he/she is evaluated by a licensed health care professional, and has written clearance to return to play by both the county health department and a licensed health care professional.”
Due to the anticipated shortage of officials, the MHSA adopted changes to the required number for regular season soccer and football contests. Rather than three, regular season soccer matches can be held with two officials when necessary. And football can use four officials rather than five when needed this fall.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.