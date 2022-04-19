Lily Millington was never too certain about what the path to college gymnastics would look like.
There are fewer than 100 combined programs at all three levels of the NCAA, and Montana has never been a hotspot for the sport. It was difficult to envision a college career that included gymnastics because there was no precedent from girls before her.
With the right mindset, though, Millington has beaten those odds and become something of a trailblazer herself.
She signed her letter of intent last week to compete at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, which competes in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
In doing so, she became the first gymnast from Bozeman’s Lone Mountain Gymnastics to sign with a college team.
“She’s really good about being willing to try anything and put her mind to something and go for it,” said Josh Burnham, the gym’s co-owner and gymnastics team director. “When she was younger she was always the kid that tried to outdo the older kids and do the bigger and better tricks. She was constantly trying to do the best and the most, and she’s gotten herself to where she’s at now by doing that.”
Surrounded by family, coaches and dozens of younger gymnasts, Millington — a Bozeman High senior — signed her letter while wearing a maroon and white shirt of the Eagles.
“It’s crazy to me that I even made it here,” she said.
“I’ve always kind of had the inkling that I wanted to go into gymnastics further, but there’s not a lot of Montana gymnasts anyways that have gone to college. I was a little iffy on if I was going to find a spot, but I think La Crosse is a great spot for me. I’m super excited, and I couldn’t have done it without this gym.”
Millington is a Level 10 gymnast and has trained at Lone Mountain since she was 10 years old.
“I’m grateful for everything I’ve been able to do here,” she said. “It’s led me to a lot of great places.”
Millington is not sure which of the events — uneven bars, balance beam, vault or floor exercise — she will do in college, but she says her favorite is the vault. Burnham said Millington has found success with a full twisting tuck Yurchenko.
“It’s the highest-level vault we’ve ever done at Lone Mountain,” he said. “She scores really well on it.”
Finding a college program was a challenge, though. Not many looks are given to gymnasts from states that don’t routinely supply gymnastics talent. (California, Texas and Illinois tend to be leaders in that category.) Millington’s family worked with a recruiting advisor to make introductions to certain programs, and they posted videos of her performances on YouTube. She attended a camp at the La Crosse campus last summer and stayed in touch with the coaching staff.
Over time, the interest was mutual, and Millington decided La Crosse would be the best place for her. Her mother Jenny graduated from the school, and Millington has extended members of her family within driving distance, so she instantly has a connection to the area.
Millington said she appreciated the camaraderie she found within the Eagles program. The atmosphere reminded her of the one cultivated by Burnham and the other coaches at Lone Mountain.
In addition to reaching this point in her gymnastics career, Millington is optimistic about what her signing could mean for the younger gymnasts at her own gym and the rest of Montana.
“I think it’s really cool to kind of be the one that can show all the younger girls it’s possible,” Millington said. “It’s kind of crazy that I’m here in this position, but I’m really grateful for it.”
Similar to how a gymnastics skill needs to be seen before it can be mimicked, an achievement like this needs to be recognized so others know it’s possible.
Shortly after Millington signed her letter, Burnham asked the younger girls who thought it would be cool to go to college for gymnastics. Every arm went into the air.
“If you can’t see it, you can’t really think you can do it, or it’s harder,” Burnham said later, likening the moment back to a gymnastics maneuver. “Now that they know there’s a path that’s been taken, there’s a lot of little girls who are going to go home and think, ‘That’s what I want to do. I’m going to do it and set goals down.’”