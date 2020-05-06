Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Wyoming vs. Montana all-star basketball games will not be played for the first time in over 40 years. The games were scheduled to take place in Sheridan, Wyoming, and then Billings on June 12 and 13.
Teams from Montana and Wyoming had already been selected. Carter Ash of Bozeman and Brendon Johnson of Park were among those from Montana picked.
The boys games began in 1976 while the girls began playing in 1997. Montana holds the all-time series lead in the boys competitions with a 61-27 record against Wyoming. On the girls side, Montana also leads with a 33-13 mark.
“I am saddened by the need to cancel the all-star game. We support the protocols put in place by the state of Wyoming, Sheridan County and Sheridan College to protect the health and safety of players, game personnel and spectators,” Northern Wyoming Community College District athletic director Rich Hall said. “It is also important to provide a quality experience for the athletes and their families, and the pandemic will not allow us to do that without putting individuals at risk.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.