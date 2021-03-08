Manhattan snapped a pair of long droughts over the weekend in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark during the Southern B Divisional.
The Tigers clinched a berth to the Class B tournament for the first time since 2012 with a semifinal victory over Colstrip on Friday and then defeated Huntley Project 43-39 Saturday to claim the program’s first divisional title since 2003.
With that victory, Manhattan secured the South’s No. 1 seed entering the state tournament, which begins Wednesday at MetraPark. The Tigers play Powell County in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Manhattan stretched its win streak to eight entering the state tournament. But third-year Tigers head coach Wes Kragt isn’t making any predictions.
“We are just going to take it one game at a time, keep our defensive mentality and see what happens,” he said.
Manhattan (17-2) did not allow an opponent to score more than 41 points at divisionals. Caden Holgate paced the Tigers offensively. The senior guard averaged 16.6 points per game and scored a team-best 17 in the divisional championship.
The state semifinals are slated for Friday with the championship Saturday.
In the divisional championship, as a 14-point lead evaporated and Huntley Project tied the game early in the fourth quarter, a pair of Tigers seniors stepped up when needed most.
Tate Bowler hit a jumper out of a timeout to put Manhattan back in front, and then he combined with Holgate to make eight free throws down the stretch.
Bowler’s clutch shot, as well as the key free-throw shooting, lifted the Tigers to a victory.
“These kids never quit. They went on a big run to get back in the game,” Kragt said. “We got a timeout, set up a play for Bowler, he knocked down the shot and we never gave up the lead from there.”
The Tigers had taken a 28-14 lead with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third quarter after Holgate buried his second consecutive 3-pointer. But Huntley Project countered with a 14-0 run to tie the game with 6:45 remaining in the contest.
“Caden knocked down two big 3-point shots in the third quarter, and him and Bowler helped us finish the game with some big free throws,” Kragt said. “This team works harder than any team I have ever had, and I’m very grateful to be their coach.”
Manhattan’s defense limited the Red Devils to nine first-half points and held Noah Bouchard, a 6-foot-7 post, to two points. While Bouchard finished with a game-high 22 points, Kragt noted the defensive effort of Sven Stenberg.
“Stenberg did a great job on their best player, Bouchard,” Kragt said. “(Corban) Johnson also shut down (Jake) Fox. Overall just a great team defensive effort.”
Fox, a 6-foot-6 forward, scored just six points.
Bouchard sparked the Red Devils’ comeback in the second half. He began it with a pair of free throws and then sank a desperation heave from about three quarters of the length of the court out to trim the deficit to 28-22 entering the fourth frame.
After Fox scored the first points of the final quarter for Huntley Project, Bouchard converted a steal into a dunk. Then Fox made two free throws to knot the game at 28.
While Bowler and Holgate helped Manhattan regain the momentum, Evan Douma added a pivotal bucket midway through the fourth and made 1 of 2 free-throw attempts with 2:26 remaining.
Bowler ended up with nine points, and Douma had six.
“It was a grind-out game for us,” Kragt said. “We played such good defense throughout this tournament, and that’s what put us over the top.”
