Ty Huse's 24 points help Bozeman boys to big win over Helena to start season By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 10, 2021 Just over midway through the third quarter against Helena High on Friday, Bozeman guard Ty Huse poked his arm into the passing lane for the steal.The senior raced down the right side of the court and was fouled from behind as he rose to the basket. Huse dunked with two hands and did a chin-up on the rim, an infraction normally met with a technical foul. The excess time on the hoop going unpunished just added to the notion of everything going right for the Hawks in a 62-42 win to open the season in their home gym.Huse hit the ensuing free throw for a 17-point advantage. Though plenty of time remained, it felt like an early exclamation point on the way to 1-0. “It’s a great start to the year,” said Huse, who finished with a game-high 24 points. “It just gives us momentum for the next game and the next game.”After a season in which all nonconference matchups were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks put forth a well-rounded effort against their Western AA visitors. Joining Huse in double-figure scoring for Bozeman were fellow senior Jackson Basye with 14 points and sophomore Kellen Harrison with 11.“It’s nice to have these nonconference games to get ready for the regular season,” Basye said. “That way we know what we can do and we can build on it in practice and just get better.”Defensively, Bozeman was seemingly everywhere it needed to be. There were occasional missteps, but on the whole, the Bengals had trouble escaping double-teams, corralling loose balls or getting passes to their intended targets.In the moments immediately preceding Huse’s third-quarter dunk, he scored on a layup created off a steal by teammate Jake Casagranda. And after the Bengals scored on consecutive possessions after the dunk, Bryson Zanto stole the ball and found Harrison on the right wing. Harrison looked in to find Huse all alone. He delivered the ball, and Huse scored on a short jumper.“Our guards are pretty athletic and quick,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “We just try to put them in position to where they can do that. We had a couple breakdowns where we didn’t rotate when we went to double or we gave up open looks, but I thought for the most part they struggled to get into a rhythm against our defense.” Fourteen of Huse’s 24 points came in the third quarter. Hostetler said the senior has succeeded in adding muscle in the offseason, and he has adjusted his game to fit his new build.“If you’re stronger, that allows you to play to your skillset a little bit better and you don’t get bumped off what you’re trying to do,” Hostetler said. “It was harder for them to do that to him this game.”The teams fought in the early going to a 10-10 tie, but Bozeman closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run featuring putbacks on offensive rebounds by Luke Smith and Huse and a steal and layup by Trent Rogers.In the second quarter, Helena’s Tevin Wetzel hit a pair of free throws to get the Bengals within 20-17. Bozeman’s Harrison, though, contributed a trio of 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run to stretch the lead to double digits.Helena trailed 30-21 at halftime and got its deficit to eight points early in the third, but a 13-2 Bozeman run — capped by Huse’s dunk — put an end to the Bengals’ threat early. The Hawks led 49-34 through three quarters.Helena's Kaden Huot led the team with 13 points, but only two came after halftime. The Bengals also received eight points from Cael Murgel and seven from Wetzel.After his 3-pointers in the second quarter, Harrison added a jumper in the fourth to complete his scoring. Zanto hit a 3-pointer in the second half for his only bucket, and Rogers scored seven points before fouling out."We've got guys on guys on guys that can score the basketball," Basye said. "None of us are selfish. We're just going to keep passing the basketball, and when we get open shots we're going to take them." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 