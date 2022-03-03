BELGRADE—As Gallatin senior Tyler Nansel missed his second free throw with 0.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime, reality set in for the Raptors: Billings West was going to complete the second-half comeback.
The previous two matchups with West — both Gallatin victories — were decided by a combined three points. And with the two teams playing for a third time in the first round of the Eastern AA Divisional on Thursday, Gallatin knew it would be another close one.
“We thought we kind of played poorly those two (previous) games,” Nansel said. “And we came out that first half and showed what we really can do. Then in the second half we just went back to our old ways and we let it slip.”
After leading by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, No. 3 seed Gallatin fell to No. 6 seed Billings West 57-55 in overtime at the Belgrade Special Events Center. Quinn Clark and Eli Hunter led the Raptors with 16 points each, while Sam Phillips led the Golden Bears with a game-high 20 points.
“You’ve got to finish that, especially during these tournament games,” Gallatin senior Rylan Schlepp said. “At the end of the day, we had six turnovers in the first half and ended with 25. That really cost us the game — not being strong with the ball.”
Knowing it would be tightly contested certainly helped Gallatin (9-10) at first, as the Raptors exploded for a 23-point first quarter.
Hunter scored 13 of his points in the first frame and Gallatin looked to be in control early.
And yet, Gallatin never surpassed 10 points in a quarter the rest of the game.
“Eli was letting it rip, he was hitting. (Logan) Springer hit two 3s,” Nansel said. “We were attacking, we were shooting. Second half, second quarter even, we got timid and took our foot off the gas.”
Once Gallatin started making mistakes — 25 turnovers in total, 19 of which came in the second half — West (9-10) saw an opening. The Raptors took a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter after a floater from Hunter and a buzzer-beating layup from Clark, but West was still in it.
Phillips and Gabe Hatler — who finished with 19 points — made timely shots in the fourth quarter, starting with a pair of free throws from Hatler to cut the lead to nine. Jamil Khan also joined in with some tough putbacks en route to a 21-point fourth quarter for the Bears.
After a Nansel miss at the end of regulation, Gallatin and West went into overtime tied 49-49.
“You’ve got to win each possession,” Schlepp said. “You’ve got to survive, you’ve got to battle.”
Gallatin stayed alive at the free-throw line, but the Raptors’ offense couldn’t get much of anything going in the final frame. Meanwhile, Phillips hit another 3 and four free throws to help seal the deal for the Bears.
“The game is never really over until that last buzzer rings, that’s the main thing (we’ll learn from this),” Nansel said. “I think we’ll find ourselves in that situation again, in control of the game, up 10, up 15 in the first half, and we’ve just got to put it away.”
After the game, Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton reminded his team of the parity and uncertainty of tournament play, especially after No. 1 seed Bozeman fell to No. 8 seed Belgrade earlier in the day.
“We’ve just got to tell the guys, ‘Keep our heads straight,’” Schlepp said. “At the end of the day, that’s what we’ve got to do. It does us no good worrying about Billings West (from Thursday night).”
Gallatin will next face No. 7 seed Great Falls in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday.