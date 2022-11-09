Bozeman volleyball teammates Avery Burkhart and Carissa Stratman signed their collegiate Letters of Intent on Wednesday. They will be attending different schools and playing different sports in the NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference, but they were thrilled to be present for each other’s signing ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
“It's amazing to have another teammate and friend who has the same level of competitiveness and that drive to win, so sharing this day with her is so meaningful,” said Stratman, who is sticking with volleyball at Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg.
After each of them had decided on a college, they waited impatiently for the first day of the signing window for most collegiate sports.
“We were both really excited about it,” said Burkhart, who will play basketball at Montana State-Billings. “When we were talking about it, we’d be like, ‘There's only a week until our signing day. There's only a month and a half until our signing day,’ but it was really nice we got to share that moment together today.”
Burkhart said she also heavily considered Carroll College in Helena, but it was her connection with the Yellowjackets’ coaching staff that secured her commitment.
“I've been talking to them since about my sophomore year, so I was really excited to make that official,” she said.
She described the great calmness she felt to be fully done with the recruiting process, but she was also thankful for the opportunity ahead of her.
“It's definitely a dream I've had for a really long time. MSUB is definitely the right decision for me,” Burkhart said. “I love the coaching staff, and I'm really excited to play hard for the program. It is relieving to have that done so that I can play hard this last season and enjoy my senior year.”
In Central Washington, Stratman said she found a program that fosters great chemistry among its players and coaches.
“It was a school I wanted to be a part of,” she said. “I visited, and I knew that's where I wanted to be.”
CWU is nearing the end of its season and is receiving votes in the Division II American Volleyball Coaches Association polls, where it is just outside the top 25. Stratman is excited to be joining a team that appears to be on the rise.
“To officially call myself a Wildcat is mind blowing to me that it’s actually here,” she said.
Also signing on Wednesday was Eloise Trafton, a midfielder on the Bozeman girls lacrosse team. She committed to play for Jacksonville University, a Florida-based school that competes in the NCAA Division I ASUN Conference.
“I'm insanely grateful, especially coming from a less-populated lacrosse area,” Trafton said, noting the difficulty of the recruiting process. “I'm kind of speechless for how amazed and grateful I am for the coaches who helped me get here and my teammates and my friends and my family for helping me pursue this dream. I'm over the moon.”
Indeed, moving on to college lacrosse from a state where the sport is not yet extremely popular can be a challenge. Trafton had some help, however, from her Treasure State Lacrosse club coach Molly Little, who was hired as an assistant at Jacksonville in early August.
“I've learned so much from her. She really kind of opened up the door for me, and I did my own research and found it was exactly what I was looking for,” Trafton said. “It was what I wanted to study, the school size, the beach. It checked all my boxes.”
There is a trickle of collegiate lacrosse players coming from Montana in recent years. Trafton is hopeful participation numbers continue to grow so that more and more athletes can go on to the next level.
“I'm hoping this will also open up more doors for girls in Bozeman and Montana and less-populated areas so they see that it is possible,” Trafton said. “If you put the work in and put your mind to it, you can do what you want to do. You can reach your dreams.”
