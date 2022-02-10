Early in the fourth quarter, Gallatin senior Tyler Nansel narrowly saved the ball from going out of bounds, much to the chagrin of Bozeman and head coach Troy Hostetler. Regardless, the Raptors found a way to extend a much-needed possession late in the game.
At least until Bozeman senior Ty Huse then stole the ball once play resumed, raced down the court and emphatically dunked it on the other end.
The Hawks needed that energy — especially when creating transition opportunities — to hold off Gallatin, as Bozeman defeated the Raptors 62-48 Thursday night in the latest edition of this crosstown rivalry. Trent Rogers led the Hawks with 16 points, while Eli Hunter led the Raptors with 11.
Both Hostetler and his players have said they want to be challenged as the Hawks close out the regular season. And they got just that against the Raptors.
It may have been a Bozeman (13-1, 10-0 Eastern AA) home game, but it was Gallatin (6-8, 4-6 Eastern AA) that was feeding off the explosive energy from the packed gym from the opening tip. The Raptors — who dropped the first matchup 61-24 on Jan. 14 at Gallatin — didn’t look at all like the underdog on Thursday.
“We haven’t faced a ton of adversity this year, so that was good to have,” Hostetler said. “We struggled shooting the ball a little bit. I thought they made it very tough on us, they got physical, they got after us. They had a lot of energy, and I knew they would, especially after the last game.”
Seemingly with every possession in the first quarter blue jerseys flew up and down the court. Bozeman’s usually reliable, high-powered offense couldn’t get much of anything going, leading to easy transition opportunities for the Raptors. Before anyone could take a breath, Gallatin led Bozeman 8-2.
“I thought in the first half we had a very sharp focus on the defensive end and we executed our game plan well,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “For us, it was a much improved performance compared to the first matchup. So I’m happy with the adjustments we made.”
Bozeman senior guard Bryson Zanto tried to jump-start the Hawks with a 3, and the duo of Kellen Harrison and Kendall Stromberg forced a turnover on the other end. Bozeman fought back to tie the game 14-14 early in the second quarter, but Gallatin still held momentum.
“It’s not that we were playing poorly, they were just playing better. A lot better,” Hostetler said.
“And we’ve seen that the second half of the conference season, and we’re going to continue to see it.”
The Raptors held onto a narrow 25-24 lead at half, too, and Bozeman needed answers. It didn’t help when Huse, Rogers and Jackson Basye all got into foul trouble.
“I thought Ty did a great job of not picking up that crucial foul where we would’ve had to sit him on the bench for an extended period of time,” Hostetler said. “They both did a good job of staying in the basketball game, which is what we needed. It was good to work around that.”
So, Hostetler called on his bench to step in, with players like Harrison and Jake Casagranda providing quality minutes on both ends of the floor. Rogers hit clutch buckets too, whether it be at the free-throw line or from deep.
“Late in the game I just think we had mental breakdowns,” Claxton said. “And of course Bozeman has an array of players that can put the ball in the hole.”
The Hawks also relied on their ability to get out in transition as well, particularly from Harrison and Rogers.
“They’ve been good at that all year,” Hostetler said. “Obviously they gave us a little spark when the game was even there. They got us a little breathing room. We count on that, so good for them for stepping up and getting those.”
It was enough to get the win Thursday, as Bozeman has now won 10 games in a row after the Hawks’ lone loss of the season to Helena Capital on Dec. 21.
“(That was a) great game for us to have to play going into the postseason in two weeks,” Hostetler said. “That’s what we’re going to see the rest of the year.”
As for Gallatin, the Raptors are using this game as a sign of growth, proof that they can hang with the best teams when firing on all cylinders.
“I think we proved to ourselves more than anything that we’re close,” Claxton said. “We’re close to being able to compete with every team in this state. If we can clean things up and eliminate some of those mistakes we’ve made late in games, we can be right there.”