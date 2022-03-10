BILLINGS—Helena Capital’s Jacob Curry, who had yet to score midway through the fourth quarter, stepped to the line to shoot a pair of free throws.
Curry sank both, starting the final resurgence for the Bruins when they needed it most. Less than 30 seconds later, Brayden Koch — Capital’s star scorer all season — emphatically dunked in transition. Curry added a layup off a steal, and Capital was back in charge up eight.
It was those two offensive opportunities — at the free throw line and during fast breaks — that put Capital over the top against Gallatin Thursday.
“I feel like late in the game we lost sight of our transition defensive responsibilities,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “So they were able to get out and run and find some easy ones from our turnovers.”
In turn, No. 1 seed Capital defeated No. 4 seed Gallatin 51-41 in the opening round of the Class AA tournament at MetraPark in Billings. Koch led all scorers with 25 points while Jake Vigen (13 points) and Eli Hunter (10 points) scored in double figures for the Raptors.
Gallatin was without forward Rylan Schlepp against the Bruins after Schlepp injured his ankle at the Eastern AA Divisional last week. Vigen was one of the players tasked with filling that role inside, and he delivered.
“He had, in my mind, the best game he’s ever had in a Raptor uniform,” Claxton said.
Vigen started things out with a layup midway through the first quarter and kept Gallatin possessions alive throughout the game with his tenacious rebounding. That helped especially late, with moments such as his putback after a missed 3 from Noah Pickard in the third quarter. He also cut Capital’s lead to 32-31 with a bucket early in the fourth quarter.
Vigen said he also made it a point to get to the free throw line.
“Just getting to the boards, crashing the offensive glass (was my priority),” Vigen said. “I knew (the Capital player) who was guarding me, (Hayden) Opitz, he was in foul trouble. So I was trying to go at him and get him more fouls.”
Thanks to Vigen’s effort and a clearly inspired defense, Gallatin took control of the game early. Quinn Clark finished at the rim through contact to give Gallatin an 8-7 lead, and the Raptors led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Gallatin still led by four with less than two minutes to play in the first half, but Capital found an edge in the closing seconds. After getting fouled by Hunter, Trysten Mooney sank a pair of free throws and Koch got a dunk off a steal to send the two sides tied 21-21 going into halftime.
Despite the two Capital plays before the break, Claxton said he was proud of his team’s effort throughout the night.
“They stretched the lead a little bit in the (second) half, but that was one of our best defensive efforts of the year,” Claxton said. “Guys were fighting. Guys were rebounding. We just didn’t catch the breaks I feel like we needed to, especially in crunch time.”
Some of those breaks for Capital, again, came at the free throw line and in transition late. In the second half alone, Capital shot 17 free throws, with Koch — who scored just seven points in the first half — shooting 9 of 10 from the charity stripe after halftime. In total, Capital scored 22 of its 51 points at the free throw line.
Gallatin’s Logan Springer also fouled out during the fourth quarter, and Hunter (4), Clark (3) and Tyler Nansel (3) were all in foul trouble. Claxton questioned some of the foul calls late in the game.
“If the game is physical and you’re going to let them play, let them play,” Claxton said. “I just don’t feel like it was called the same on both sides of the ball.”
Regardless, Capital regained momentum late and will now head to the Class AA semifinals against Billings Skyview. Gallatin, meanwhile, will face Glacier in a loser-out game at noon Friday.
Claxton told his team after the game that it’s important to look ahead and not dwell on this loss.
“We’ve got to lick our wounds,” Claxton said. “We’ve got to pick each other up and then we’ve got to be ready to show some resilience and toughness (Friday) at noon.”