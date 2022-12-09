Karsen Breeding secured the rebound in the lane and immediately took off. She dribbled to the other end, slowed down around the free throw line and dished the ball to teammate Jada Davis, who finished the fastbreak with a layup.
Not only were those two players not on the Gallatin girls basketball team last year, but that kind of sequence was rarely seen. The new-look Raptors showcased a new kind of offensive aggression on Friday, and it led to the school’s first 1-0 start in its three-year history.
With three players scoring in double figures, the Raptors turned in a 68-41 win at their home gym against Butte. It was the first game of the season for both teams.
“For early on in the year, we’re at 10 practices, very pleased with the flow of the game,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “It was exactly what we wanted to do.”
The Raptors managed just one win in each of their first two seasons, and both of those were against Belgrade. This makes Butte just the second team Gallatin has ever beaten, and it did so with the most points the team has scored in its short history. As part of that effort, the Raptors made 13 of 17 free throws and nine 3-pointers.
Three of those shots from long-range came from Davis, who finished with a team-high 17 points in her Gallatin debut as a freshman.
Holmquist said in the preseason that he expected three freshmen — Davis, Novelle McQuiston and Ave Odegard — to be in the mix for playing time this season. Davis headlined that group, earning a starting spot and looking plenty comfortable playing in a varsity game at her age.
“I’ve been playing basketball since third grade and have competed on a high level, so I feel like that boosts my confidence a lot,” Davis said. “I’ve played with Ave and Novelle most of my life, so it’s super cool to get to play high school with them the next four years. It’s a cool experience for me.”
Odegard entered the game in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, and she hit a 3-pointer for her only points. McQuiston was in and out for much of the game and tallied nine points.
Breeding, a junior, had 13 points after hitting four shots from the field and 5 of 6 field goals. Sophomore Emma Hardman added two 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Breeding’s rebound and ensuing assist on Davis’ layup came in the first quarter and gave Gallatin an 11-6 lead. The team’s offense was shaky at times at the start, but the going got easier eventually. Senior Jaeli Jenkins opened the game with a long jumper, and Hardman added a 3-pointer. Breeding split a pair of free throws and later completed a three-point play after being fouled on a bucket in the lane.
Gallatin led 11-7 after one quarter. The lead swelled to 30-22 at halftime.
The Raptors’ newfound aggression, especially from outside, was really on display in the third quarter. Hardman and Davis hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the half, Breeding added another three-point play, Davis hit two more 3s and Hardman had a long jumper. All told, it was a 17-1 run to open the period and take control of the game.
“I thought in the first half we probably took a couple quick shots. Our philosophy is ‘pass up a good shot to get a great shot for your teammate,’” Holmquist said. “In the third quarter, I thought that completely changed. I thought we made the extra pass. … I was super proud to see them execute the things we’re trying to do.
“It was exciting to see we could go on runs. The last couple years, we didn’t make a lot of runs.”
Jenkins finished with six points, Aspen Evenson had five and Addie Swanson contributed three to complete Gallatin’s scoring.
Butte’s Laura Rosenleaf led the Bulldogs with eight points.
Hardman was a standout player as a freshman and is expected to play a large role on the court and in the leadership department now as a sophomore. That was evident in the first game of the season.
“I just wanted to be a leader and help my team grow,” she said. “We have a bunch of new players coming in, and I wanted to challenge them and overall make us a better team.”
It is just one win, but it provided a significant boost to morale and gave a glimpse of what the third year of Gallatin could look like.
“It feels great. I’m really excited for the rest of the year,” Hardman said. “I’m excited to see how we’re going to grow as a team.”
