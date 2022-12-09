Let the news come to you

Karsen Breeding secured the rebound in the lane and immediately took off. She dribbled to the other end, slowed down around the free throw line and dished the ball to teammate Jada Davis, who finished the fastbreak with a layup.

Not only were those two players not on the Gallatin girls basketball team last year, but that kind of sequence was rarely seen. The new-look Raptors showcased a new kind of offensive aggression on Friday, and it led to the school’s first 1-0 start in its three-year history.

With three players scoring in double figures, the Raptors turned in a 68-41 win at their home gym against Butte. It was the first game of the season for both teams.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

