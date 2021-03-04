Owen Long and Austin Allen fueled a furious second-half rally Wednesday at First Interstate Arena in Billings. But the duo wasn't able to lift Three Forks to victory in a first-round game at the Southern B Divisional.
The Wolves rallied from a 20-point deficit to get within three with just over two minutes remaining. The comeback stalled from there, however, as Huntley Project got a key inside bucket by Jake Fox with 1 minute, 28 seconds left and then made 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch to hang on for a 65-59 win.
“Told them if we cut it below 10, they will start playing scared and they did get it within three,” Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser said. “Owen had a great take to the rim, could have been a foul. They got an and-one on the other end and couldn’t quite close the gap.”
After Long missed on the drive that would have cut the deficit to two following a free throw by the Red Devils, Fox scored and was fouled at the other end. While he missed the free throw, the Wolves’ momentum had been halted.
Three Forks trailed just 12-8 after the first quarter but was outscored 21-11 in the second. That led to a 20-point deficit by the midpoint of the third.
“They played scared in the second quarter, which killed us, and I didn’t make adjustments like I should have and did make in the second half by switching up defenses, which was my game plan to start," Hauser said. “Worried me when a few of their non-scorers hit a few shots because that’s what we were giving up in our 2-3 and triangle we installed this week. That seemed to really confuse them in the end of the third and fourth quarter and got our kids rolling and gained some confidence.”
After Huntley Project’s Noah Bouchard made it a 20-point game with 3:16 left in the third, the Wolves began their comeback. Long and Allen buried back-to-back 3-pointers to trim the deficit to 46-33 late in the frame and then combined for three more 3-pointers in the fourth.
Long buried a pair of 3s in the final frame and added a traditional three-point play, while Allen cut the deficit to one possession on a 3-pointer before fouling out a short time later.
“I thought Owen and Austin led us tonight like I’ve felt they could and need to from now on,” Hauser said. “Austin fouled out with a little under two minutes to play down five, and that hurt."
Allen was 7 of 15 from the field en route to scoring a game-high 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds, while Long finished with 19 points and seven boards.
Bouchard led the Red Devils with 20 points.
“I kept telling them to keep fighting, and they didn’t give up which I was super proud of them,” Hauser said. “And I feel like it should help them believe in each other and that we can win a couple games and maybe give ourselves a chance to move onto state.”
Three Forks will play District 5B rival Broadwater County in a loser-out game at 11 a.m. Friday.
“Excited to play Friday and hopefully put four quarters together,” Hauser said.
