BILLINGS — Three Forks bounced back from a tough offensive performance Thursday to begin the Southern B Divisional, but missed four key free throws down the stretch Friday that ultimately cost the team.
The Wolves (11-12) had rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to knot the score at 25 heading into the fourth quarter. But those missed free throws, which came with a two-point lead, allowed Whitehall to pull back in front en route to a 43-38 loser-out victory in First Interstate Arena.
“We went four minutes in the fourth quarter without scoring,” Three Forks head coach Mike Sauvageau said. “Played hard. Gave it everything they had.”
Brynna Wolfe and Jada Clarkson combined for 26 points to lead the Trojans, while Kendall Lynn tallied a team-high 19 for Three Forks.
“Kendall Lynn had a very nice game for us tonight with 19 points,” Sauvageau said.
Keaton Lynn chipped in with nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Wolves.
