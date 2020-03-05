BILLINGS — After examining the stat sheet outside of his team’s locker room Thursday night, Mike Sauvageau accepted blame.
Three Forks came out flat and never found any kind of offensive rhythm at First Interstate Arena. They shot 18.6% from the field in a 36-24 loss to Roundup in a Southern B Divisional quarterfinal game.
“It kind of tells the whole story right there. They didn’t walk away from us real fast. They just slowly, gradually kept scoring and got a lead on us,” said Sauvageau, Three Forks’ head coach. “But we were in the game until the middle of the fourth quarter. Just couldn’t get a bucket or two together all night long.”
The Wolves (11-11) cut a 14-point deficit to nine, 29-20, on a 3-pointer by Ashlyn Swenson with 4 minutes, 48 seconds remaining. Then they got within nine again, 32-23, on a 3 by Lily Jones at the 2:16 mark.
But Three Forks never gained any traction offensively and finished 8 of 43 from the field, including 3 of 18 from behind the 3-point arc.
“Give Roundup credit,” Sauvageau said. “They got on our shooters a little bit and had us frustrated. We were shooting a little too quick, not getting set, and their defense caused us to shoot some bad shots.”
Roundup led 12-3 after the first quarter and 20-7 at halftime. Blythe Sealey led the charge with a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Breanna Bloch, who sat out much of the second half in foul trouble, led the Wolves with five points and six boards. Keaton Lynn and Swenson each finished with four points.
“Score 24 points, you shouldn’t expect to win a basketball game. High scorer is only five points,” Sauvageau said. “Just to say you were in the game is fortunate there.”
Three Forks will play a loser-out game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Sauvageau noted the team talked about character in the locker room after the game and hopes the team will bounce back in the consolation bracket.
“Are we happy to be here or do we want to play better than we did tonight and show people why we are here?” Sauvageau said. “We’re are a better team than we played tonight. It’s a big stage, it’s a big floor. We just didn’t show up to play, and I’ll take the blame for that.”
