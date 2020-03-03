After clinching a berth to the Southern B Divisional, Three Forks made the most of the following week and a half.
When asked about the Wolves’ preparation, head coach Mike Sauvageau made sure to clarify how the time was spent.
“We didn't really take the week off,” Sauvageau said. “We worked really hard last week. Probably the toughest week of practice we had all year getting ready for divisional. A lot of people think we're happy just to be there, but these girls want to win.”
Three Forks (11-10) begins its quest for a divisional title against Roundup at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the MetraPark in Billings as three teams from the tournament will earn a trip to the Class B tournament.
To reach this point, the Wolves upended second-seeded Whitehall in the district semifinals before nearly knocking off top-seeded and undefeated Sweet Grass County in the championship. Three Forks led the Herders by two before they closed the contest on a 13-0 run.
Sauvageau took solace in the team’s performance considering the Wolves hung around for three and a half quarters despite struggling to score down the stretch.
“Girls are excited, I'm excited," he said. "Going to be a great challenge. Happy to get out of district and get to divisional and represent 5B.”
Finding a way to extend its season rejuvenated Three Forks, Sauvageau said. That’s what led to the spirited recent practices, which can result in improved play even this late in the season.
“Hopefully we can put the ball in the basket a little bit,” Sauvageau said. “Hopefully our defense carries us like it has, keeps us in some games and we can hit some timely shots down the stretch and surprise somebody.”
