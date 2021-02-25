After a tough win in the first round, No. 5-seeded Three Forks lost to top-seeded Sweet Grass County 58-28 on Thursday in the District 5B semifinals.
Sweet Grass County led 14-5 after the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 49-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Bailey Finn led Sweet Grass County with 14 points. Jayden Woodland paced the Wolves (3-15) with eight points.
The Wolves will host Manhattan on Friday in a loser-out game.
