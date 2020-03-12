Trailing by two with only a few minutes left, Three Forks neared another difficult state tournament loss.
The Wolves appeared in the Class B tournament each of the past two years but didn’t win a game. So as Three Forks struggled finding a flow offensively, nerves set in, head coach Terry Hauser believed.
Then Zach Pitcher stepped up. He had been clutch for the Wolves all season. And he came through again, lifting Three Forks to a 38-35 win over Powell County on Thursday in the opening round of the Class B tournament in Butte.
With about two minutes remaining, Pitcher hit a 3-pointer to put Three Forks up by one. After a defensive stop, he hit another 3. The Wolves led by four with 1:45 left.
“He’s had a lot of big shots this year. He’s a clutch performer,” Hauser said. “He’s the guy, when it comes down to those moments, he’s always there and ready.”
Pitcher added to his legacy as a reliable player late in games. He finished with a game-high 14 points to go along with Dustin Dalke’s 10 points and 11 rebounds. Micaiah Hauser added 10 points, too.
Even though Three Forks tied the rebounding battle at 39, the Wolves shot 32.4% from the field and held the Wardens to 20.4%. Three Forks’ offense struggled, but the Wolves still stayed in the game.
“We played good defense, and that’s what won us the game,” Terry Hauser said. “We really struggled against their 1-3-1. They got us playing sloppy and turning the ball over. They have a lot of length. We didn’t get shots we wanted. Struggled getting to the hoop.”
“But we found a way to win. That’s all that matters. Moving on.”
As time remaining in the fourth quarter dwindled, the teams battled toe-to-toe. Then came Pitcher’s individual 6-0 run that separated the game.
Despite feeling the pressure of previous years’ downfalls, the Wolves pulled through.
“Feels great,” Terry Hauser said. “Just so badly wanted to get that first win at state.”
Three Forks will face Fairfield at 8 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals. And Terry Hauser already had an idea Thursday night of how the Wolves needed to improve.
“If we don’t score more than 38 points,” he said, “we’re in trouble.”
