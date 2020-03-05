BILLINGS — As the 20-point lead continued to dwindle in the second half, Terry Hauser was experiencing déjà vu.
Three Forks blew an 18-point fourth quarter advantage at last year’s Class B tournament en route to a first-round loss to Poplar. It was a devastating defeat that the team did not want to endure again Thursday in a quarterfinal game at the Southern B Divisional.
But after scoring the first 20 points of the contest, Three Forks’ big lead had been cut to one, 35-34, with just over seven minutes remaining at First Interstate Arena.
“It almost kind of felt like Poplar all over again. I just tried to stay positive and not let that affect me while I was coaching,” Hauser said. “And these guys, man they stepped up.”
Zach Pitcher buried a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to four with under 7 minutes to go, sparking an 8-0 run. The Wolves held on from there to post a 50-44 victory against Colstrip.
“Zach Pitcher struggled most of the game and hits that shot. Dustin (Dalke) scores six in the third quarter playing at about 70%,” Hauser said. “The kids are amazing. They just have so much competitive spirit.”
Three Forks (18-3) advanced the semifinals and will play Huntley Project at 3 p.m. Friday. The Red Devils defeated Lame Deer 60-36 in other quarterfinal action.
“Hopefully we can upset Huntley tomorrow,” Hauser said.
While Pitcher’s 3 gave the Wolves some much needed breathing room, a traditional three-point play by Dalke cemented the victory. The senior followed a missed layup by Owen Long to score on a putback and then made the ensuing free throw after being fouled for a 48-40 lead.
“I always follow after a layup,” Dalke said. “That was a tough putback. That put some stress on my leg.”
Dalke competed in his first game in more than a month after fracturing the fibula in his right leg. While he didn’t start, the 6-foot-4 post came off the bench to contribute 11 points and four rebounds.
“It’s pretty sore. It’s in a lot of pain,” Dalke said. “But I just pushed through it so I could be here with my team and try and get the W.”
Dalke grabbed a defensive board following his three-point play and helped run precious time off the clock before Colstrip scored a pair of late buckets.
While not at 100%, Dalke saw more than 20 minutes of action. He finished 5 of 9 from the field, including three key buckets in the third quarter.
“His first practice was Tuesday where he actually scrimmaged,” Hauser noted. “I said, ‘If you’re going to play, let’s see what you can do.’ We kind of looked at each other as coaches and went, ‘Still effective.’”
Three Forks never trailed in the contest after taking a 20-0 lead to start the game. Micaiah Hauser led the charge, scoring 10 of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter.
But Colstrip (15-6) rallied to get within 27-15 at halftime and then narrowed the gap to 35-31 entering the fourth. JT Baer led the comeback, scoring 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.
The 6-foot-5 senior buried a 3 to cut it to 33-31 late in the third quarter and then connected again to start the fourth, drawing the Colts within a point.
“We came out with intensity and talking, which really sparked the 20-0 lead to start. Then we just kind of died down and didn’t follow our procedure that we had that coach wanted us to run with,” Dalke said. “We just kind of slowed down, and they came up with all their buckets.”
