BILLINGS — Terry Hauser woke up as the sun rose Friday morning already working on the game plan. With a showdown against No. 1 Huntley Project nine hours away, Three Forks’ fourth-year head coach wanted to make sure he wasn’t missing anything.
Hauser drew up a scouting report, watched game fiim for more than an hour and then instituted the game plan. It couldn’t have gone better.
The Wolves held Class B’s top-ranked team to less than 40 points in a 45-37 Southern B Divisional semifinal victory at First Interstate Arena.
“They executed as well as any team I’ve ever coached,” Hauser said. “Every single guy did their job. These kids, they’re resilient.”
The team’s met in the season opener at Three Forks’ annual Imerys Tournament in December, and the Wolves were run off the floor in the first half. While they bounced back in the second half to make the score a little more respectable, the performance didn’t sit well with Three Forks players.
They were looking forward to the rematch.
“That was the first game of the season. For some guys, that was their first varsity experience,” said Wolves senior guard Micaiah Hauser, who scored a game-high 21 points.
“That’s the worst we played all season for sure. It felt good to get that one back.”
Three Forks (19-3) clinched a berth to the Class B tournament and advanced to the divisional championship game for a third consecutive season. The Wolves will play Lodge Grass at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Indians defeated Manhattan 73-66 in the other semifinal.
“I’m going to enjoy this for another hour or so,” Terry Hauser said outside of the team’s locker room. “Not even that long I guess because I’m going to go out there and start watching (the other semifinal) and figure out who we’re playing.”
The Wolves took a 22-14 lead into halftime and extended it to double figures early in the third quarter. The lead swelled 12 points midway through the fourth. Then they withstood the inevitable rally by Huntley Project.
Rylan DeVries and Tim Rose made 3-pointers for the Red Devils (21-3) during a 7-1 run to get within 41-37 with just over two minutes remaining. But, without Terry Hauser burning a timeout, the Wolves held their ground.
“Basically we had to settle down. We didn’t talk during the run, so we just had to buckle down, ‘D’ up and talk,” Micaiah Hauser said. “That’s one of the lowest scoring games they’ve had all season.”
Micaiah Hauser stretched the lead to six, 43-37, on a pair of free throws with 2 minutes, 5 seconds remaining. Then Three Forks held on despite missing 4 of 6 free-throw attempts in the final 46 seconds.
While Micaiah Hauser was the lone Three Forks player in double figures, Owen Long contributed nine points and seven rebounds and Dustin Dalke added eight points and seven boards.
Isaiah Bouchard tallied a double-double for the Red Devils with 10 points and a game-high 23 rebounds, while Rose scored 11 points before fouling out.
