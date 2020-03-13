At 7 p.m. Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Montana had its first four known cases of coronavirus. Two hours later, the Montana High School Association canceled the remainder of its state basketball tournaments.
At the same time, Three Forks battled Fairfield at the Butte Civic Center. The game was originally scheduled as a Class B semifinal. But following the MHSA’s announcement, the winner would become a co-state champion since no more games in the tournament would be played.
With five minutes remaining and the Wolves trailing by about 10 points, Three Forks head coach Terry Hauser found out the news from an assistant coach. Hoping to inspire his players, Hauser told them Friday’s game was their last.
“Terrible coaching decision,” Hauser said.
Three Forks (20-5) then faded down the stretch as Fairfield pulled away to secure a 58-39 win. After the MHSA's announcement, Fairfield and Lodge Grass each claimed a share of the Class B title.
The Wolves, meanwhile, came up short after picking up their first win at state Thursday following a combined 0-4 record in the past two years at state.
Three Forks trailed by three after each of the first two quarters. But then the Eagles broke free, taking a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter and holding on from there.
The Wolves beat Fairfield earlier in the season, but it wasn’t meant to be in the rematch.
“I know they won by 20, but we got open look after open look,” Hauser said. “It was almost laughable after a while. In-and-out 3s. We just couldn’t score. Sometimes that’s just how it goes.”
Prior to the game, Hauser learned the MHSA was considering shutting down the tournament due to the pandemic. So the coach was thankful his team even had a chance to play. He mentioned how the tournament could have even been canceled as early as Wednesday and was proud the Wolves reached as far as they did.
Though he understood the MHSA needed to look out for safety, Hauser said he believed Three Forks would have had a good chance at winning third place and earning a trophy. But the chance to earn that won't come.
“It’s kind of surreal right now,” Hauser said. “It’s just so weird.”
Dealing with adversity, the coach added, was nothing new.
Micaiah Hauser and Dustin Dalke led the Wolves with 17 points and nine points, respectively. The two battled through injuries in the postseason and both rejected medical attention because they planned on playing regardless of their diagnosis. Terry Hauser said each one may have been playing with a broken bone.
Hauser mentioned the cancellation was tough to handle but commended his group for their persistence all season.
“The determination and heart of these kids was unbelievable,” Hauser said. “Most unselfish team I’ve ever coached.”
