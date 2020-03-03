Not even losing its second-leading scorer to injury could faze Three Forks.
The Wolves finished the regular season with just three losses and rolled through the District 5B tournament. Without Dustin Dalke, Three Forks leaned on other contributors.
Top-scorer Micaiah Hauser dropped 32 points in the semifinal and 34 in the title game. In the championship win against Manhattan, Owen Long scored 12 points and Zach Pitcher added seven. Those three, along with sophomore Austin Allen, have emerged to fill in for Dalke’s absence.
“We got a little momentum going,” Wolves head coach Terry Hauser said. “Some of the guys that have had to step up are seeing about 10, 15 more minutes a game now with him out. I think we're really gaining some confidence.”
Although he may not be at 100%, Dalke has been cleared to play when Three Forks (17-3) opens the Southern B Divisional at 9 a.m. Thursday at Billings’ MetraPark. The Wolves will face Colstrip in the quarterfinals seeking one of three berths to the Class B tournament.
Dalke averaged 17.9 points per game before missing the last four contests. Micaiah Hauser recognized the need to take on a greater responsibility scoring-wise and rose to the occasion by helping to lift Three Forks to its first divisional title since 2010. His performance was another example of how the Wolves have figured out how to fit together this season.
“A lot of kids, especially at a young age, struggle handling roles,” Terry Hauser said. “Just rebounding, playing defense and doing their job. This team is all about the better of the team and doing their job.”
The past two seasons, the Wolves watched Sweet Grass County hoist the divisional title. This year, they surpassed their win totals from each of the past two years and are hoping for another memorable weekend.
“We achieved our first goal of conference championship. Then our next goal was district championship," Terry Hauser said. "Now it's just moving on. We got to play good enough and disciplined enough to move on.”
