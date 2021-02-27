After suffering its first loss of the season in the district championship a week prior, Manhattan Christian had plenty of motivation to win on Saturday.
As they had throughout the week, the Eagles used their defense to defeat Twin Bridges 67-23 in the Western C Divisional championship in Deer Lodge.
The Eagles limited their opponents to 35 points and 33 points in their other divisional games.
The Eagles (22-1) lost to the Falcons in the District 12C championship on their home court, 52-44, just a week earlier. After being held to a season low point total, this kept Christian from winning its fifth consecutive district title.
Now, the Eagles will be the No. 1 seed out of the West at the Class C tournament.
Christian dominated from the beginning, taking a 14-5 advantage after one quarter and leading 31-11 going into intermission. The Eagles outscored the Falcons 21-4 in the third quarter and 15-8 in the fourth.
Twin Bridges made 3 of 19 shots (16%) and was 0 for 10 from 3-point range in the first half. The Falcons finished the game 7 for 46 (15%) from the field and 0 for 18 from deep.
The Eagles, on the other hand, thrived offensively. They made 15 of 24 shots (63%) and 4 of 8 3-pointers in the second half. Christian finished 28 of 54 (52%) from the field and 7 of 19 (37%) from the 3-point arc.
Logan Leep led the Eagles with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting after making 3 of 5 3-pointers to go with six rebounds. Seth Amunrud added 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting and nearly had a double-double with nine rebounds. Willem Kimm made 7 of 9 shots for 14 points and tied for a team high with nine rebounds. He also added two steals.
Tebarek Hill had seven assists while Caidin Hill had six. Of Christian’s 28 made shots, 18 were from assists.
The Eagles used their defense to create offensive opportunities. They forced Twin Bridges into 16 turnovers and scored 18 points off of them.
Christian also finished with a 39-31 rebounding advantage. With 14 offensive rebounds, the Eagles scored 16 second-chance points.
Tate Smith led the Falcons with six points.
Seeley-Swan beats Manhattan Christian girls in Western C championship
After winning its first 21 contests of the season, Manhattan Christian lost its first game this year as Seeley-Swan remained undefeated with a 57-51 win over the Eagles in the Western C Divisional championship Friday in Deer Lodge.
The Eagles (21-1) will be the No. 2 seed from the West at the Class C tournament.
The Blackhawks (17-0) were up 20-5 after the first quarter and led by as many as 17 points later in the contest. But the Eagles responded by outscoring their opponent 18-15 in the second quarter, 12-10 in the third and 16-12 in the fourth.
After making 15 of 35 shots (43%) and 5 of 12 3-pointers (42%) in the first half, the Blackhawks were just 6 for 27 (22%) from the field and 0 for 5 from deep after intermission. Seeley-Swan made 10 of 21 free throws.
But the Blackhawks held on to the win.
Christian totaled 53 rebounds to Seeley-Swan’s 47. The Eagles recorded 29 offensive rebounds and scored 15 second-chance points.
Christian finished shooting 19 for 72 (26%), 5 for 22 (23%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Eliana Kuperus had another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kiersten Van Kirk also scored 12 points to go with five rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Ava Bellach added 11 points for the Eagles off the bench. Grace Aamot recorded nine points and five assists. Natalie Walhof led the Eagles with three steals to go with four points and six rebounds.
Seeley-Swan’s Sariah Maughan scored a game-high 20 points and added seven rebounds. Bethany Hoag recorded 12 points and six rebounds while Klaire Kovatch had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
