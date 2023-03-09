BUTTE — After Gallatin’s press forced another turnover, and senior Aspen Evenson missed a 3, sophomore Emma Hardman tracked down the rebound and got a layup to fall.
That sequence cut the lead to six midway through the third quarter, forcing another Missoula Hellgate timeout. But like clockwork, the Knights found yet another response to a Raptors surge with Chloe Larsen hitting a corner 3 out of the break. Gallatin then missed on the other end and Alex Covill scored on a layup to bring the lead back to 11.
Back-and-forth stretches like that peppered West No. 2 Hellgate’s 64-52 win over East No. 3 Gallatin in the first round of the Class AA girls tournament Thursday. Hardman led the Raptors in scoring with 18 points. Freshmen Novelle McQuiston (13) and Jada Davis (11) also scored in double figures.
Gallatin will next play West No. 4 seed Missoula Sentinel in a consolation game at noon Friday.
“We had to fight the whole way and I thought the kids really battled,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said. “We cut it to six or so numerous times, and then we just couldn't get over the hump.”
The Raptors cut into the lead throughout the game to keep themselves in it. That included a Davis 3 cutting the Hellgate advantage to 57-50 with just over 2 minutes left in the game. Almost immediately, though, two free throws from Larsen and a Covill layup brought the lead back up to 11.
The Raptors could get several stops in a row, but not the necessary “eight out of 10 possessions” with a stop and score, Holmquist said. He added that Hellgate started to tire in the third, but Gallatin couldn’t find enough offensive rhythm to take full advantage.
Much of that was due to the size of Covill (6-foot-6) inside.
“It's a hard thing for a kid because all year long we talked about attacking the rim and trying to penetrate and score at the rim," Holmquist said. "And then all of a sudden, you got a 6-6 kid in there."
The plan coming in was to bait Covill on drives and kick to open shooters. While that worked occasionally, Covill wreaked enough havoc to disrupt the Raptors consistently.
Covill finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. Larsen added a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds and Alix Mund scored 10.
That trio helped set the tone for Hellgate early, with a Mund floater giving the Knights an 11-5 lead. After a Gallatin timeout, several turnovers and missed shots followed, until junior Karsen Breeding went 1 of 2 at the free throw line. An and-1 from Hardman then cut the lead to 11-9.
But free throws from Covill and three layups from Larsen — including an and-1 — built the lead up to 20-9 late in the first. A Breeding 3 and McQuiston going 1 of 2 at the line brought the score to 20-13 at the break.
Holmquist said the Raptors had some early jitters to open the Eastern AA Divisional last weekend in Great Falls. Similar to that opening game — a 51-39 win over Great Falls CMR — the Raptors got off to a slow start Thursday.
What helped keep Gallatin in the game was its press, which Holmquist said he would have implemented even earlier in the game with hindsight. It helped the Raptors win the turnover battle — 26-23 — but didn’t create enough offense in transition.
“You play in these tournaments and that's what it's all about,” Holmquist said. “You've got to be able to get stops and we just didn't get enough stops consistently throughout. We went on runs, but we just consistently weren't strong enough.”
Entering the second quarter, a Davis layup cut the lead to 20-15. But a Covill layup, a free throw and a Mund layup brought it right back to 10 points (25-15). Later in the quarter, an Evenson 3 and a Davis layup cut it to five again, but Hellgate still managed to get to halftime up 33-24.
Back-to-back steals led to a pair of makes for Gallatin early in the third, but Hellgate’s Maddy Petrino answered with a make on the other end. Later in the frame, a Larsen layup and a Mund floater brought the lead to 47-32 with 2:44 left in the third — the biggest lead of the game up to that point. Hellgate led 51-39 at the end of the quarter.
Gallatin continued to fight back, with Davis’ 3 bringing the Raptors back within seven. But there just wasn’t enough time left and Hellgate wouldn’t let up late.
Coming into the state tournament, Holmquist said Gallatin’s goal was to get to Saturday night. With the loss, that would now mean getting to the third-place game.
Holmquist reminded his team after the game that “our backs are against the wall now,” but making it to day three is still in play. He also hopes the Raptors can show some resilience similar to what was on display at the divisional, where Gallatin won two games in a row to make it to state.
“Being a young and inexperienced group, when our backs were against the wall last weekend, I thought we stepped up and played two really good games after that,” Holmquist said. “So I (told them), we've got to bottle that back up and be ready to go tomorrow.”
