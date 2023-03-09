Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

BUTTE — After Gallatin’s press forced another turnover, and senior Aspen Evenson missed a 3, sophomore Emma Hardman tracked down the rebound and got a layup to fall.

That sequence cut the lead to six midway through the third quarter, forcing another Missoula Hellgate timeout. But like clockwork, the Knights found yet another response to a Raptors surge with Chloe Larsen hitting a corner 3 out of the break. Gallatin then missed on the other end and Alex Covill scored on a layup to bring the lead back to 11.

Back-and-forth stretches like that peppered West No. 2 Hellgate’s 64-52 win over East No. 3 Gallatin in the first round of the Class AA girls tournament Thursday. Hardman led the Raptors in scoring with 18 points. Freshmen Novelle McQuiston (13) and Jada Davis (11) also scored in double figures.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you